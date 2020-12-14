Updated: Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl reported missing from Walworth; FBI and DOJ assisting

WALWORTH — An Amber Alert was issued Monday night, Dec. 14, for a 10-year-old girl from Walworth, just west of Geneva Lake.

The 10-year-old girl was reported missing after last being seen Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. at her residence in the Fox Lane Apartment Complex in the Village of Walworth.

Jocelyn Van Duyn, the missing 5-foot-3, Caucasian girl, left her residence between 8 p.m. and midnight Dec. 12 without packing a bag or taking a coat, according to police reports. She did take a cat and $30 from the residence.

Reports state she was last seen wearing a white shirt with an Eiffel Tower print on it, black pants and dark colored tennis shoes.

It is not known if she left on foot or was picked up but it is suspected she may be with her father.

Her father, Jonathan Van Duyn is 33, according to the Amber Alert. He is a white male with very short brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6-foot-tall and approximately 220 pounds.

It is possible the father may be driving a 2014 white Dodge Ram truck with an Illinois license plate of 167007F.