Updated: Authorities working to identify fatal Darien crash victim after car erupted in flames

DARIEN – Authorities are working to identify the fatality victim in the Tuesday afternoon crash after the vehicle erupted in flames.

Emergency responders received a call just before 3 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash on Lawson School Road, north of Whispering Pines Drive, said Walworth County Sheriff’s Captain Robert Hall.

A deputy arrived within one minute of being dispatched and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, Hall said. The victim was found deceased inside the vehicle.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities had not yet been able to positively identify the victim.

The Walworth County Medical Examiner responded, along with the City of Delavan Police Department and Fire Department and Town of Darien Fire Department.

The Regional News will update this report when more information is available.