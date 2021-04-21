Updated: Crash victim was senior at Delavan-Darien High School, friends said

DARIEN – Authorities have not yet been able to release the identity of the victim in the Tuesday afternoon Darien crash, but friends at the scene identified him as a senior from Delavan-Darien High School.

Classes at the high school were called off on Wednesday, following the crash.

Emergency responders received a call just before 3 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash on Lawson School Road, north of Whispering Pines Drive, said Walworth County Sheriff’s Captain Robert Hall.

A deputy arrived within one minute of being dispatched and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, Hall said. The victim was found deceased inside the vehicle.

As of Wednesday morning authorities had not yet been able to positively identify the victim, Hall said.

The Walworth County Medical Examiner responded, along with the City of Delavan Police Department and Fire Department and Town of Darien Fire Department.

While no name had yet been released, friends gathered on Wednesday at a memorial along Lawson School Road made for the victim. Flowers were laid at the foot of a tree next to burn marks in the grass and a Darien-Delavan Comets swim cap and swim googles were tacked into the tree.