Updated: Lake Geneva snow emergency: no parking on streets starting at 5 p.m. Saturday

Lake Geneva has pushed back the start of its snow emergency. 

City officials initially announced that no one could park on city streets starting at 1 p.m. But on Saturday morning, it was pushed back to 5 p.m. 

According to the updated snow emergency: 

In anticipation of the impending snow fall to occur within the City of Lake Geneva, and in accordance with Lake Geneva municipal code, Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein has declared a snow emergency to begin Saturday,  Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. and to continue until terminated by the Mayor (or Council President in the absence of the Mayor).

During this time, street parking is prohibited. Citizens and visitors of the City of Lake Geneva shall be required to park their vehicles in driveways and off the street during the emergency. This will allow for proper snow removal and for emergency services to access all neighborhoods.

All vehicles found parked on City of Lake Geneva streets during a snow emergency shall be towed at the owners’ expense.

