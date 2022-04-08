Updated: No Williams Bay school board recount, results unchanged after canvas

The race for Williams Bay School Board came down to a small three-vote margin, with Mark Schneider just barely eking ahead of Sam Perkins.

A Board of Canvass was held on Friday, April 8, to certify the election results. The totals remained as they came out on Election Night and Perkins, who lost by three, has said he will not file for a recount.

Three candidates competed on the April 5 spring general election ballot for two available school board seats.

Incumbent 6-year board member Jack Lothian, the current Board of Education president, was the top vote-getter with 662 votes.

Next was Schneider with 528 votes and Perkins with 525 votes.

The two were vying for the position that had previously been held by Dianna Woss, who decided not to run for re-election, retiring after 15 years of elected public service.

Ed Nichols, the Williams Bay School Board clerk, said the canvass lasted about 8 minutes. The canvass is not a recount. It’s just a confirmation of the vote total on the paper roll that is recorded by the ballot counting machine.

If there was to be a recount, the candidate needs to ask for it directly. The deadline to do so is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, three full business days after the canvass. Perkins said in a message to the Lake Geneva Regional News that he will not be pursuing a recount.

Perkins was endorsed by the Republican Party of Walworth County for the non-partisan Williams Bay Board of Education post.

“I’m proud of the campaign we ran,” he said. “We stuck to issues that were pertinent to the school board and came up with ideas. I’m disappointed in the result. It was a hard-fought campaign. We stuck to the issues. Came up a bit short.”

At a candidate forum, some concerns were brought up that Perkins attended a President Donald Trump support rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 that later turned violent with some entering the Capitol. But Perkins said he was there to listen to speeches and not involved in anything violent. "While I was in the vicinity of our Capitol, I did not enter any part of the building nor did I take part in any violence or illegal activity at our Nation's Capitol," he said.

He said in an email before the election that the continued conversation about the Jan. 6 event was a "distraction from those who are short on ideas." He said, "Let’s focus on our kids and the Williams Bay school district needs."

Village Board

Competing for the Williams Bay Village Board were incumbents Robert "Rob" Umans and Lowell Wright and registered write-in candidates Colin Doerge, Brenda Hausner, Adam Jaramillo, Steve Russell.

Incumbent trustee Don Parker declined to seek re-election.

Preliminary unofficial election results from the Village of Williams Bay showed Wright and Umans easily winning re-election with 612 and 504 votes respectively, and Jaramillo earning 131 votes to fill Parker's seat.

"I am thankful to all of my supporters and I look forward to working hard to serve every villager," Jaramillo said.

Registered write-in candidates falling short in their bid for the Williams Bay Village Board were Colin Doerge (125), Brenda Hausner (87) and Steve Russell (46).

A scattering of 385 non-registered write-in votes were tallied among the 1,890 total votes cast for Williams Bay Village Board.

