Updated: Report of homes damaged in the Fontana area

FONTANA – Following a tornado warning in the Lake Geneva area Tuesday afternoon, there have been multiple reports of damage, according to the National Weather Service.

Initial reports that the National Weather Service obtained from dispatchers was that a roof blew off a house in the Fontana area, but the following day the Fontana Fire and Rescue Department said they had only heard about some roofing material missing from the country club estates club house, and not that any compete roof had blown off.