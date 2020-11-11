Updated: Report of homes damaged in the Fontana area

FONTANA – Following a tornado warning in the Lake Geneva area Tuesday afternoon, there have been multiple reports of damage, according to the National Weather Service.
There are reports of trees down blocking roadways and power poles down.
Initial reports that the National Weather Service obtained from dispatchers was that a roof blew off a house in the Fontana area, but the following day the Fontana Fire and Rescue Department said they had only heard about some roofing material missing from the country club estates club house, and not that any compete roof had blown off.
Wind speeds were estimated to have been at 70-80 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Damaged mailbox
A damaged mailbox bent over amid downed power lines in the Indian Hills neighborhood in Fontana the morning after a Nov. 10 storm caused notable damage to homes and properties throughout the Geneva Lake area.
Connor Carynski
Roof damage from tree
A home in Williams Bay on Vernon St. which sustained roof damage after a Nov. 10 storm blew down a nearby tree onto it.
Connor Carynski
Downed tree on roof
A Nov. 10 storm downed dozens of trees throughout the Geneva Lake area, including one upon a Williams Bay home on Vernon Street.
Connor Carynski
Tree on home in Fontana
A Nov. 10 storm sweeping much of southern Wisconsin caused a large pine tree to fall on a home in the Indian Hills neighborhood in Fontana.
Connor Carynski
Downed electrical transformer
A downed electrical transformer rests suspended by downed power lines in Fontana's Indian Hills neighborhood after a Nov. 10 storm swept the area, causing damage to multiple homes in the neighborhood.
Connor Carynski
Indian Hills damage
Crews working to repair downed power lines in Fontana's Indian Hills neighborhood after a Nov. 10 storm swept through much of Southern Wisconsin on Nov. 10.
Connor Carynski
Tree limbs downed by storm
A Nov. 10 storm sweeping through southern Wisconsin blew down massive tree limbs outside of a home in Williams Bay along E. Geneva St.
Connor Carynski
Downed tree on Indian Hills home
A tree knocked down by a Nov. 10 storm leaning on a home in the Indian Hills neighborhood in Fontana.
Connor Carynski
Tree limb on Fontana roof
A large tree limb perched on the roof of a home in the Indian Hills neighborhood in Fontana after a Nov. 10 storm swept the neighborhood, causing damage to multiple homes and properties.
Connor Carynski
Indian Hills downed tree
A downed tree in the Indian Hills neighborhood in Fontana blocking a driveway the morning after a Nov. 10 storm swept southern Wisconsin.
Connor Carynski
Yerkes Observatory campus tree
A large storm downed dozens of trees throughout the Geneva Lake area the evening of Nov. 10, including this one near the Yerkes Observatory campus in Williams Bay.
Connor Carynski
