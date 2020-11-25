Updated: Suspect in custody after Lake Geneva stabbing in Walmart parking lot

LAKE GENEVA – Police responded early Wednesday morning to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of Lake Geneva’s Walmart, 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, according to the Lake Geneva Police Department.

Police responded to the call at 2:53 a.m. Upon arrival, officers met with a female victim who appeared to have suffered from multiple stab wounds to her neck area. It reportedly happened in a vehicle parked in the Walmart parking lot when the store was closed.

The female victim was treated by EMS and transported to Aurora Summit hospital in Oconomowoc where she required immediate lifesaving surgery. The victim as of Wednesday afternoon was stable and in good condition.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives have determined that the suspect, an acquaintance of the victim, is Marcos Garcia Jr., 29, with a last known address in the City of Janesville.

Police put out a release Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. saying Garcia was still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. But an updated release just before 9 p.m. stated he was taken into custody.