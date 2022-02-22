Used car dealership, the Car Gallery, coming to Walworth across from Burger King

A new used car dealership, The Car Gallery LLC., is coming to the Village of Walworth this spring with the hopes of a grand opening in May.

The location of the lot will be where Little Professors Daycare used to be at 125 Highway 67, across from Burger King. They moved to Walworth Elementary School at the end of August, before the start of the 2021-22 school year, said Amy Faul, who owns Little Professors.

The man in charge of putting this together is Christopher Watkins Sr.

Watkins Sr., a five-year resident of Walworth, put in an application for a Conditional Use Permit for the dealership that was approved at the Village of Walworth Planning Commission Meeting back on Jan. 17.

“I had been getting some training from the Owner of the Car Store, Tim Torkelson, and he had been tutoring me for about five years and teaching me about the business side of things.”

In his five years as a Walworth resident, he has grown to love the community.

“I love Walworth, this is a great community,” he said. “I said to him that if he’s looking to invest some money, why don’t you invest in my community. I love the people here in Walworth,” he said. “Everybody here is just so special, from the bankers, to the post office people. Everywhere you go in this town people are so helpful and nice.”

Watkins Sr. added that Walworth is also a special place because of its diverse population.

“Everybody is just so nice and so willing to help,” he said. “To me, Walworth is a true town of what it means to have equality in a diverse community. With so much divisiveness going on in the world of trying to separate people, and to me Walworth is just a great place that is the total opposite of that.”

Watkins Sr. said he thought the former location of Little Professors Daycare building was a great spot for the used car dealership.

“It’s a great spot to sell quality cars,” he said. “It also helps with generating money for the banks in town and for the people who might need loans for vehicles. It just helps out other businesses and I just thought it would be a wonderful idea.”

At this point in the process, the inside of the building is being renovated and remodeled, said Watkins Sr. He plans to hire four full-time employees with an estimated 20-25 spaces for cars.

“Our plan is to sell all different types of cars and trucks,” Watkins Sr. said. “We’re not just looking to sell quality cars to the wealthy, we want to make sure that we’re selling and offering vehicles to a community of whoever needs a car.”

The grand opening is scheduled for sometime in May.

The expected hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will be open by appointment on Tuesdays and closed on Sunday.

