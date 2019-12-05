UW accepting Master Gardener applications

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension of Walworth County is still accepting applications for the Level I Training for the Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Program.

The program is designed to train people in topics in horticulture, who in turn aid UW-Madison Division of Extension educators by using their knowledge to volunteer for projects to benefit their local community and help people better understand horticulture and the environment.

Master Gardener Volunteers operate under UW-Madison organizational policies when delivering information to the public.

To become a certified Master Gardener Volunteer, participants must be at least 18 years of age, attend a mandatory orientation session, complete Level 1 training, pass the open-book take-home exam with a score of 70 percent or better, and complete a minimum of 24 volunteer hours by October 1, 2020.

A mandatory orientation session will be held Dec. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m., in Room 214, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Contact Julie Hill to register for this orientation session or to arrange an alternate meeting time. Email Hill at julie.hill@wisc.edu or call 262-741-4958.