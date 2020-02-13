UW approves selling naming rights on campus buildings

“It all comes down to the perception of how much influence that company will have,” O’Guinn said. “You don’t want a company preventing you from doing science in the public interest. It’s in everybody’s best interest that the production of knowledge stay walled off from government and corporate interests.”

The System has started to see an “influx” of corporate donations for academic purposes, prompting the board to ask for a policy spelling out the rules, according to Alex Roe, the System’s associate vice president for capital planning and budget.

“This is an important part of where we might get revenue,” Roe told the board’s education committee.

Campus budgets keep tightening, with almost every institution up against a demographic trend of fewer high school students to recruit.

UW-Whitewater faces a $12 million deficit. UW-Oshkosh is offering voluntary buyouts to hundreds of its employees. The UW System received a roughly $58 million increase in the most recent two-year budget that officials said didn’t even cover inflation. The budget also extended a tuition freeze for Wisconsin undergraduates that began in 2013.