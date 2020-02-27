UW hopes to draw more adults to online courses

Former Gov. Scott Walker, who once said he might complete the college degree he never finished through UW’s Flex Option, tucked into the 2017-19 budget a requirement that the System double the number of its online Flex Option programs from eight in 2017 to 16 by December 2019. The budget included no money to expand programming, and the System added just one program of that type.

Developing a new program costs about $1 million and takes at least 18 months to get off the ground, Brower said. Those realities limited the System’s ability to roll out new programs to four in the past two years, he said. Three of those were semester-based online programs, and the other was part of the UW Flex Option.

In response to a question on what ramifications the System will face for not meeting an unfunded mandate, System spokesman Mark Pitsch said: “We are growing online enrollment with a strong business plan in high-demand areas, and believe we met the intent of the Legislature.”

The System’s new goal, announced this winter, is to increase enrollment in online programs from about 4,800 to nearly 10,000 by 2025.

“It is an ambitious goal,” Brower said. “I don’t want to sugarcoat it. But we believe we can reach that.”