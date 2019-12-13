UW Madison might accept more in-state freshmen

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor wants to revise an undergraduate admissions policy requiring the university to admit at least 3,600 Wisconsin residents in each freshman class, calling it “not a good indicator of our commitment to in-state students.”
Chancellor Rebecca Blank is asking the UW Board of Regents to approve a requirement for UW-Madison to enroll a minimum of 5,200 new in-state undergraduates each year. That target — based on a three-year rolling average — would include Wisconsin freshmen and transfer students, along with those from Minnesota attending UW-Madison through a state reciprocity agreement.
This year’s incoming freshman class included 3,797 Wisconsin residents, the fourth-largest number of in-state students in the last 30 years.
But the class also carries the distinction of having the smallest share of Wisconsin freshmen, 50.3% of the class, in that same time period.
UW-Madison has enrolled more out-of-state students in recent years, in part to offset a resident undergraduate tuition freeze that began in 2013 and entered its seventh year this fall.
Since 2015, UW-Madison has added an average of 250 out-of-state students in each class, a group that pays a tuition rate more than three times greater than Wisconsin students.
The university has put some of that money toward Bucky’s Tuition Promise, a full-tuition, income-based scholarship program that about 20% of Wisconsin freshmen qualified for this year.
The increased out-of-state enrollment came after the Regents agreed to lift the university’s 27.5% cap on new students who can come from outside Wisconsin and Minnesota.
In place of the enrollment cap, the board imposed the 3,600 freshman floor for in-state students, which UW-Madison has met each year, but that has been “challenging,” according to a letter Blank wrote to the Regents.
Enrollment data in the decade before the floor was put in place shows UW-Madison enrolled at least 3,600 Wisconsin resident freshmen in just three of those years.
The 3,600 threshold also creates complications for other University of Wisconsin System campuses, which face a declining pool of resident high school graduates to recruit, Blank said.
In 2010, 4.9% of Wisconsin high school graduates went on to attend the state’s flagship university. This year, an estimated 5.8% came to UW-Madison.
“As Madison takes a greater share of (Wisconsin) high school graduates, pressures on the other campuses in the System only increase,” Blank said in the letter outlining her proposal.
The 3,600 minimum requirement does not account for transfer students and those who start in the spring instead of fall. It also ignores Minnesota students who pay a tuition rate closer to what Wisconsin students pay than out-of-state students under a reciprocity agreement.
If the two states did not have reciprocity, UW-Madison argues it would enroll more Wisconsin students and fewer Minnesota students. So the Minnesota students essentially replace Wisconsin students choosing to attend school in Minnesota and should be counted as in-state, like they were under the 27.5% enrollment cap policy, Blank said.
Taking into account those groups of students, UW-Madison proposes a new target of 5,200 students based on a three-year rolling average of all undergraduate enrollment. Under the new policy, the Regents expect the university to continue enrolling at least 3,600 Wisconsin freshmen, according to a motion headed to the board’s Education Committee.
Blank also requested no end date to her proposal.
“Of course, the Board has the right to revisit it at any time, but we need a stable planning horizon,” she said in describing why an expiration date limits the university’s flexibility. “This will facilitate long-term enrollment planning.”