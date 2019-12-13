UW Madison might accept more in-state freshmen

The university has put some of that money toward Bucky’s Tuition Promise, a full-tuition, income-based scholarship program that about 20% of Wisconsin freshmen qualified for this year.

The increased out-of-state enrollment came after the Regents agreed to lift the university’s 27.5% cap on new students who can come from outside Wisconsin and Minnesota.

In place of the enrollment cap, the board imposed the 3,600 freshman floor for in-state students, which UW-Madison has met each year, but that has been “challenging,” according to a letter Blank wrote to the Regents.

Enrollment data in the decade before the floor was put in place shows UW-Madison enrolled at least 3,600 Wisconsin resident freshmen in just three of those years.

The 3,600 threshold also creates complications for other University of Wisconsin System campuses, which face a declining pool of resident high school graduates to recruit, Blank said.

In 2010, 4.9% of Wisconsin high school graduates went on to attend the state’s flagship university. This year, an estimated 5.8% came to UW-Madison.