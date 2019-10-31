MADISON — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced his intention Oct. 25 to retire from his position overseeing the state’s public universities and colleges.
Cross, 71, will continue as president until the UW System Board of Regents identifies his successor, according to an announcement.
Named president in 2014, he said the job was “the most rewarding work” in his life, which includes chapters as a Michigan farm boy, Vietnam veteran, small-business owner and engineer.
Altogether, he spent more than four decades in higher education, an industry that has seen declining public support, particularly among conservatives.
Cross’ tenure came during a time of tumult for the state’s public universities.
He arrived in the wake of criticism from Republican state legislators that campuses quietly amassed millions in reserve funds while raising student tuition. The Legislature then imposed a resident undergraduate tuition freeze that is in its seventh year.
Vowing to mend relations at the Capitol, Cross spent his first hour on the job as the system’s seventh president calling 30 lawmakers.
He asked in his first budget for a $95 million increase in funding. He received a $250 million cut.
Legislators also stripped tenure protections from state law, prompting institutions across the country to poach some faculty members away from Wisconsin.
As the face of all 26 UW campuses, Cross weathered criticism from faculty in all corners of the state who say he failed to push back against politicians and explain how devastating the GOP’s changes would be to campuses. They saw his actions as selling out to the Republican-controlled state government, which ended in January after the election of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
In 2016, several campuses declared they had “no confidence” in Cross and the UW System Board of Regents, almost all of whom were appointees of then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
“I will give credit where credit’s due: I think Cross has done a better job of advocating for funding since the no-confidence votes,” said UW-Green Bay professor Jon Shelton, who serves as vice president of higher education for AFT-Wisconsin, which represents unionized faculty and staff at UW campuses and organized the series of no-confidence votes.
In the most recent budget biennium, the system received what amounted to less than an inflationary increase for its operating budget. Cross said at the time he felt he had been “kicked in the shins.” But he also successfully pushed for nearly $1 billion in upgrades and renovations at campus buildings, many of which have gone without repairs for years.
Several Republican lawmakers issued statements of support for Cross. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called his leadership “outstanding.”
Evers thanked Cross for his leadership and service in a statement, saying the UW has been in “good hands under his leadership.”
“Ray saw higher education not just as a means of workforce development, but as an opportunity for public service and public good in a state that prides itself on the Wisconsin Idea,” Evers said. “I am hopeful that the Board of Regents will select a new system president who will continue advocating for and investing in our kids, educators, higher education, and the Wisconsin Idea.”
The Wisconsin Idea is the university’s philosophy that education should influence people’s lives beyond the boundaries of the classroom.