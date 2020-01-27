UW-W online program recognized by U.S. News & World Report

WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's online degree programs have again been ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
For 2020, UW-Whitewater's online Master of Business Administration program ranks No. 1 in Wisconsin among single-institution programs and No. 25 overall in the nation. The online bachelor's degree — which offers both business and non-business options like political science and law enforcement — shares the top place in the state among public institutions, finishing in the top 50 in the nation.
In the veteran-focused rankings, the online MBA stands out at No. 19, and the bachelor’s program ranks No. 31 in the nation.
“We’re proud to extend the reach of our exceptional academic programs with online degree offerings,” Chancellor Dwight C. Watson said. “Having pioneered one of the first fully online MBA programs in the nation, UW-Whitewater has the experience, expertise and capacity to deliver high-quality curriculum in programs as diverse as early childhood education, environmental safety and health, and library media to students throughout the world.”
John Chenoweth, dean of the College of Business, said his is the largest AACSB-accredited business school in Wisconsin, offering the resources and program array of a much larger institution.
“However, we pride ourselves on behaving like a small school — with personal attention, an inclusive environment and strong support networks," said Chenoweth.
For adult learners, in particular, support services are important.
“Working adults often reach a point where they need an advanced degree to progress in their careers or take on a new challenge, and an online program is frequently the most practical way for them to earn one,” Watson said. “However, they don’t want to feel like they’re doing it alone. UW-Whitewater provides a rich learning experience paired with ready access to a wide range of student support services.”
Technology and globalization are continuing to transform the way people live, work and learn.
“We monitor trends in higher education and market demands, in addition to listening to feedback from students and employers,” said Paul Ambrose, MBA program coordinator and associate dean of the College of Business and Economics. “These insights help guide curriculum changes. Enrollment in the data analytics and finance emphases of the MBA program, in particular, has increased in the last two years.”
Chenoweth said the online BBA program continues to grow, with five majors available and more to be included, and the bachelor of science in occupational is expected to be offered online this year.
Ambrose said U.S. News & World Report features many high-quality programs, but the online MBA from UW-Whitewater stands out for its affordability and flexibility.
"It is one of the best values among the top-ranked programs, and the flexibility and convenience of the program are hard to beat,' he said. "Students have the freedom to adjust their course load as needed every semester. They can also tailor their MBA with 12 different emphases, including a customized emphasis.”