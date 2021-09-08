UW-Whitewater adopts new COVID-19 guidelines, state senator continues fight against rules

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus came back to life on Thursday, Sept. 2. The first day of classes saw students bursting into and out of buildings, stopping only to put their masks on or to take them off.
All individuals on Whitewater or Rock County campuses are required to wear face coverings while indoors, effective Aug. 23. UW-Whitewater’s updated COVID-19 guidelines also include a weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees and students at least through September to help ensure a safe return.
According to an order of the Chancellor from Aug. 24, violations will be handled by the Dean of Students Office, University Housing or Human Resources and may result in discipline, citation or fine.
UW-Whitewater is just one of several UW campuses that announced mask and testing expectations last month. The measures were introduced during an effort by Republican lawmakers to block COVID-19 restrictions at universities.
On July 28, state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, announced he and other members of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) would require that the UW System submit all COVID-19 campus regulations to the committee for approval. The Committee voted 6-4 on Aug. 3 to enact the order.
UW System interim President Tommy Thompson did not comply. Now, Sen. Nass is calling for legal action against the UW System for refusing to seek Republican approval of campus COVID-19 safety measures.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, Nass submitted a letter requesting that Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu sue the UW System on behalf of JCRAR and the Legislature.
“It is not surprising that the Ivory Tower administrators at the UW System are openly defying state law to issue Covid-19 mandates,” Nass said in a press release.
Nass’ request saw a prompt response from State Representative Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego. In a Sept. 2 press release, Wichgers announced his support of Nass’ push for legal action against UW.
“I have been contacted by constituents — students, parents of students, and others — who object to the UW Covid-19 mandates,” Wichgers said.
In an interview with the Lake Geneva Regional News on Sept. 2, Nass speculated about the future of campus COVID-19 protocols.
“They’re pointing the finger at unvaccinated people,” he said. “I believe you will see very soon that campuses will require students to be vaccinated, and you’re going to see a lot of parents up in arms.”
Students, staff speak
The Regional News visited Whitewater campus to check in with students and staff on the first day of classes. Students and staff were asked generally about how they felt starting the semester, with no specific reference to the conflict between Nass and the UW System.
Director of Residence Life Terry Tumbarello shared his thoughts on the University’s mask and testing protocols.
“I’m very optimistic that we have the proper procedures in place,” he said. “I think this semester is going to look vastly better than last fall, and I have even higher hopes for the spring.”
About 80% of residence life programs were delivered virtually last fall, Tumbarello said. These programs included intensive trainings covering topics from community development to alcohol abuse prevention, mental health and sexual misconduct. Tumbarello said it was a challenge to reconfigure these programs to an online environment.
Fall 2020 also brought a difficult shift from in-person community-building to social distancing. For years, residence hall directors had been encouraging students to gather in lounges and common areas to play board games, listen to music or study together.
“We had to do a 180,” Tumbarello said.
This year, Tumbarello looks forward to more in-person programming within the campus COVID-19 safety guidelines.
UW-Whitewater Senior Elsie Ha is a life group leader at the Intervarsity Christian Fellowship on campus. Most of the Fellowship’s events and services were virtual last year, she said.
“It’s weird seeing everyone on campus,” Ha said. “It’s been a long time.”
In addition to her work at the Fellowship, Ha plays on the University’s tennis team. COVID-19 guidelines look a little different for athletes, she said. Unvaccinated athletes must test three times a week.
“It is what it is,” she said. “But as long as we get to do more things this year, it’ll be better.”
Sophomore Delaney Weissenborn works with Ha at the Christian Fellowship. She said she is optimistic about the new school year, and happy to be fully vaccinated.
Weissenborn reflected on the campus administration’s handling of COVID-19.
“I think they’re doing a good job,” she said. “I know it’s very difficult and frustrating to handle things that are so unpredictable.”
Currently, the UW System’s mask and testing guidelines remain in effect as they have not faced official legal challenge. The Regional News will continue to update this story as it develops.
