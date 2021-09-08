UW-Whitewater adopts new COVID-19 guidelines, state senator continues fight against rules

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus came back to life on Thursday, Sept. 2. The first day of classes saw students bursting into and out of buildings, stopping only to put their masks on or to take them off.

All individuals on Whitewater or Rock County campuses are required to wear face coverings while indoors, effective Aug. 23. UW-Whitewater’s updated COVID-19 guidelines also include a weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees and students at least through September to help ensure a safe return.

According to an order of the Chancellor from Aug. 24, violations will be handled by the Dean of Students Office, University Housing or Human Resources and may result in discipline, citation or fine.

UW-Whitewater is just one of several UW campuses that announced mask and testing expectations last month. The measures were introduced during an effort by Republican lawmakers to block COVID-19 restrictions at universities.

On July 28, state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, announced he and other members of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) would require that the UW System submit all COVID-19 campus regulations to the committee for approval. The Committee voted 6-4 on Aug. 3 to enact the order.