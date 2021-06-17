UW-Whitewater chancellor resigns following cancer diagnosis

“I’m excited to join the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater community as the University moves forward with planning and shaping its academic program to meet the needs of its students and the State of Wisconsin,” said Henderson. “UW-Whitewater is a gem, and I’m looking forward to working with the University community, the larger Whitewater and Rock County communities, the UW System, and other stakeholders in Wisconsin to help set the University on a course that will provide a strong foundation for the selection of the next Chancellor.”