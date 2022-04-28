UW-Whitewater cheers Trump during Kellyanne Conway visit to campus

At the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, cheers erupted Wednesday, April 27, when Former President Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway asked a crowd of several hundred if they support Trump.

Conway, who was in Whitewater for a presentation entitled, “Trump Brought Peace, Biden Brings Chaos: Navigating a Divided America," told the Republican-supporting audience that she had just talked with Trump over the phone and she told him that she was in Wisconsin.

"He asked, 'How is Wisconsin doing? Do they like me there?’” Conway said. "I said, 'I will ask them.'"

To that, the audience members responded with loud applause and cheers.

During her presentation, Conway talked about her experience working as Trump's campaign manager, issues she feels that are currently affecting the country, current President Joe Biden's low approval ratings and how Americans can overcome the country's division.

The program was hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College Republicans and Young America's Foundation.

Conway first discussed how she and a friend tried to establish a Republican Party club at the university she attended in Washington D.C., and how they struggled at first but they eventually received assistance from a professor who admitted that he was not a Republican.

"He said, 'I think your right to assembly and speech is much more important than my political beliefs,'" Conway said. "I will always be grateful to him for that because by the time we graduated a year and a half later, the college's Republican club was the largest club on campus."

Conway talked about the coronavirus pandemic, mask mandates and how schools and businesses were closed during the pandemic. She said many parents did not want their children to wear masks and wanted their kids to be in school, not virtual, during the pandemic.

"Parents knew which political party wanted that and which political party didn't want that," she said.

Conway said for several decades the Democrats were the most trusted party when it came to education but how that is starting to change.

"It's your opportunity to make sure you're broadening the conversation about charter schools and school choice-- that parents have a right to say where their children go to school and what is taught there," Conway said. "How is that controversial?"

Conway talked about when Trump asked her to be his campaign manager and how she advised him to campaign in Midwest states such as Wisconsin and to select either Scott Walker or Michael Pence as his vice presidential running mate and how she helped to convince that he had a chance to win the election.

"I knew I was going to sabotage myself, but somehow I got to 'yes,'" Conway said of accepting Trump's offer to be his campaign manager. "That day Mr. Trump asked me, 'Can we still win this thing?,' and I said, 'Sure, you're running against the most miserable person in political history,'" Conway said referring to Hillary Clinton, who Trump defeated in 2016.

