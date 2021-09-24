UW-Whitewater has achieved 70% COVID vaccination rate; vaccinated students eligible for $7K scholarship

WHITEWATER – The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has achieved a 70% COVID vaccination rate among students, the UW System announced Friday, Sept. 24.

“Thanks to the students and all the university employees at UW-Whitewater for helping us reach this goal,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “Like me, they want to make our universities healthy and safe, and I know they have worked tirelessly to make today’s announcement possible.”

UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Oshkosh have also reached the 70% threshold. UW-Madison, which is running its own vaccination campaign, has a student vaccination rate over 90%.

Under the UW System’s “70 for 70” campaign, fully vaccinated students who attend universities that reach the 70 percent threshold, based on fall 2020 full-time-equivalent enrollment and excluding students studying only online, are eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000.

Given the success of the ongoing campaign, the University of Wisconsin System has extending by two weeks the deadline for its Vax Up! “70 for 70” campaign to encourage students to become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The new deadline is Oct. 31, 2021.

