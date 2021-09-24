UW-Whitewater has achieved 70% COVID vaccination rate; vaccinated students eligible for $7K scholarship

WHITEWATER – The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has achieved a 70% COVID vaccination rate among students, the UW System announced Friday, Sept. 24.
“Thanks to the students and all the university employees at UW-Whitewater for helping us reach this goal,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “Like me, they want to make our universities healthy and safe, and I know they have worked tirelessly to make today’s announcement possible.”
UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Oshkosh have also reached the 70% threshold. UW-Madison, which is running its own vaccination campaign, has a student vaccination rate over 90%.
Under the UW System’s “70 for 70” campaign, fully vaccinated students who attend universities that reach the 70 percent threshold, based on fall 2020 full-time-equivalent enrollment and excluding students studying only online, are eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000.
Given the success of the ongoing campaign, the University of Wisconsin System has extending by two weeks the deadline for its Vax Up! “70 for 70” campaign to encourage students to become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The new deadline is Oct. 31, 2021.
“Extending the deadline as our vaccination rates grow will afford more students the opportunity to participate, as getting two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine requires students to act sooner than later to complete the series,” said Thompson. “Our priority is to make our universities healthy and safe, so we can deliver the college experience students deserve and parents expect. High vaccination rates are key to our success.”
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha County has the lowest student vaccination rate among the entire UW System at 38% as of Sept. 17.
In a released statement, Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford commented on the unusually low vaccination rate.
“UW-Parkside is working hard with campus and local public health officials throughout the fall semester to raise the vaccination rate for students,” Ford said, “as well as encouraging our faculty and staff to vaccinate against COVID-19.”
Parkside is also offering its own incentives. Students who get vaccinated will be entered into drawings for prizes, including $1,000 scholarships, $750 on-campus housing credit, book vouchers, laptops and more. The $1,000 scholarships will be drawn weekly.