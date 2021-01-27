WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is extending operations into the spring by opening a new testing clinic off campus at the Community Engagement Center next to Walmart.
The new location at 1260 W. Main Street on the west side of Whitewater, will be open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Monday, Feb. 1. The free, fast-antigen tests are available to anyone 5 years or older. Previously tests were administered at the Williams Center on campus.
Registration information on COVID-19 testing at the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center will be posted soon at https://www.uww.edu/warhawks-return/testing .
“As we did during the pandemic of 1918-19, this university is proud to lend its resources and expertise to assist in the fight against COVID-19, and I am proud of the staff across UW-Whitewater who continue to work hard to make this possible,” said Whitewater Chancellor Dwight C. Watson. “And we appreciate the community members of all ages who take the opportunity to get tested to help keep the city of Whitewater as safe as possible.”
A total of 19,408 tests, with an overall positivity rate of 13.5%, were administered at the clinic’s previous location at the Williams Center, which was made possible through a University of Wisconsin System surge testing initiative in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The program at the Williams Center ran from Nov. 9, 2020, through Jan. 22, 2021.
For students, faculty and staff, free testing is available at the University Center, where participants are required to show their UW-Whitewater identification. UW-Whitewater rapid COVID testing moves off campus starting Feb. 1
During the spring 2021 semester, UW-Whitewater students who live on campus are expected to get tested every week, while others who come to campus at least once a week, including students who live off campus and faculty and staff, are expected to get tested every other week.
Additional area locations with COVID testing include:
Covenant Harbor, 1724 W Main St., Lake Geneva, on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can register online to get the screening at: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/
The Walworth County Fairground, 411 E Court St, Elkhorn, off Highway 11. Testing is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. It’s free and open to the public and online registration is not required.