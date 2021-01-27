UW-Whitewater rapid COVID testing moves off campus starting Feb. 1

WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is extending operations into the spring by opening a new testing clinic off campus at the Community Engagement Center next to Walmart.

The new location at 1260 W. Main Street on the west side of Whitewater, will be open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Monday, Feb. 1. The free, fast-antigen tests are available to anyone 5 years or older. Previously tests were administered at the Williams Center on campus.

Registration information on COVID-19 testing at the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center will be posted soon at https://www.uww.edu/warhawks-return/testing .

“As we did during the pandemic of 1918-19, this university is proud to lend its resources and expertise to assist in the fight against COVID-19, and I am proud of the staff across UW-Whitewater who continue to work hard to make this possible,” said Whitewater Chancellor Dwight C. Watson. “And we appreciate the community members of all ages who take the opportunity to get tested to help keep the city of Whitewater as safe as possible.”