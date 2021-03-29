UW-Whitewater staff, students work with renowned choreographer for virtual event

WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance’s first dance for camera concert is set for Wednesday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m.

“DanceScapes ‘21,” an annual event choreographed specifically to be an impactful, immersive experience, will be available to stream for those who purchase tickets.

This year’s concert features work from artistic director and faculty member Barbara Grubel, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping, faculty members Amy Slater and Piper Morgan Hayes, and student choreographers Nathan Hill, Kayla Knuth, Anna Heckel and Kristina Burmeister.

Having been the artistic director and mentor for “DanceScapes” since its inception, Grubel was ready to tackle the challenge of a virtual concert.

“In a pandemic year, the things we take for granted, such as sharing a rehearsal space and breathing the same air while the dancers are physically exerting themselves, had to be completely rethought and remapped,” Grubel said.

Proud to work with the team involved, she also said Chiao Ping brought insight and creativity to the production. Chiao Ping’s experience with dance for camera has been an asset.