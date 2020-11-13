UW-Whitewater students told to get COVID test before going home and upon coming back

WHITEWATER – Get COVID tested before going home for Thanksgiving and twice when you come back.
That was the message University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson issued to students and faculty on Friday.
In a message on the college’s Facebook page, he said: “Our state is at a critical point in this pandemic. It is important that everyone do their part to curb the spread … We expect students to be tested before they leave for home or elsewhere for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
The message also stated, “Students who live in the residence halls will be tested twice upon their return post-Thanksgiving … Faculty and staff should also be tested twice if they plan to be on campus.”
Other campuses on Friday, including UW-Parkside in Kenosha County, announced they will be moving to all virtual classes after Thanksgiving. Parkside will conduct classes entirely virtual through the winteim session, ending Jan. 29.
But Whitewater has decided at this point to keep in-person classes as an option after Thanksgiving.
Along with information about testing, the chancellor provided additional guidance to students and staff:
-Commit to staying home unless leaving is essential. What is essential? This would include going to work, to class, for groceries and prescriptions.
-Do not gather with people outside of your immediate living situation.
-Wear your mask. Face coverings help stop the spread.
-Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
-Remain a minimum of six feet from others, even if you are wearing a mask.
-If you aren’t feeling well, stay home. If you show symptoms, get tested, stay home and isolate.
