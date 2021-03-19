UW-Whitewater to host in-person state budget hearing

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater will host the first of three in-person public hearings on the next state budget.

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exact location has not yet been announced, but it will be on the UW-Whitewater campus.

UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight C. Watson said it is an honor that the Joint Committee on Finance chose the college to host the hearing.

"This is a critical part of the budget process,” Watson said. “This is also a great time for members of the legislature and the state to get to know more about our amazing university, and to see their financial support of UW-Whitewater at work. This is simply a wonderful opportunity for UW-Whitewater and our community.”

The format will be similar to past hearings and attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the queue to testify. Those attending in-person will be required to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing as part of campus COVID-19 protocols.

More hearings are planned — April 21, at the Hodag Dome, Rhinelander; and April 22, UW-Stout, Menomonie.:

A virtual hearing is set for April 28.