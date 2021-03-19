UW-Whitewater to host in-person state budget hearing

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater will host the first of three in-person public hearings on the next state budget.
The hearing is scheduled for Friday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exact location has not yet been announced, but it will be on the UW-Whitewater campus.
UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight C. Watson said it is an honor that the Joint Committee on Finance chose the college to host the hearing.
"This is a critical part of the budget process,” Watson said. “This is also a great time for members of the legislature and the state to get to know more about our amazing university, and to see their financial support of UW-Whitewater at work. This is simply a wonderful opportunity for UW-Whitewater and our community.”
The format will be similar to past hearings and attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the queue to testify. Those attending in-person will be required to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing as part of campus COVID-19 protocols.
More hearings are planned — April 21, at the Hodag Dome, Rhinelander; and April 22, UW-Stout, Menomonie.:
A virtual hearing is set for April 28.
Pre-registration will be required for the virtual hearing.
The registration process and details are in development and will be released as soon as possible via www.legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments.
The Joint Finance Committee has also developed a dedicated email address for input only, budget.comments@legis.wisconsin.gov.