Vacation home operators drop suit against Lake Geneva

Wisconsin state lawmakers in 2017 approved a measure signed by Gov. Scott Walker requiring cities to allow homeowners to convert their properties into short-term rentals for visiting vacationers, sometimes just one weekend at a time.

The emergence of such vacation homes has opened up new business opportunities for homeowners, but it raises fears among city officials that transient renters bring disruption into neighborhoods and that the properties become neglected.

With no authority to ban vacation homes any longer, Lake Geneva and other municipalities around Wisconsin have stepped in with local regulations aimed at controlling the potential problems.

Daugherty said the one issue that remains unresolved with Lake Geneva is the annual permit fee that vacation property owners must pay to the city.

The city has agreed to reduce the fee from $2,000 to $750, but the property owners remain dissatisfied.

City officials have indicated that the fee represents their costs for issuing permits and enforcing the short-term rental ordinance. Daugherty said attorneys are trying to seeking access to city records to determine how much the system costs the city.

If the city’s actual costs are less than $750, he may pursue that issue as a tax appeal.