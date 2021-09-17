Vandalism, money boxes broken at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy

The main entrance’s money box turned up in Lake Como, he said. The vandals had taken everything they could.

Friestad turned to address the audience. He described the project of caring for Kishwauketoe. Volunteers spend 100 hours a week removing “bad plants,” he said, working constantly to maintain a healthy and diverse green space.

“A lot of people see how beautiful it is, but they don’t understand the quality of what we have here,” Friestad said.

The Kishwauketoe team tends to the land at no cost to taxpayers, he said. The conservancy relies heavily on private donations—a fact that made the money box damages sting even more. But ultimately, Friestad said, he did not come to Village Hall to demand action from the Board or the police.

In a conversation with the Regional News, Friestad recalled how the property used to operate before becoming Kishwauketoe. There was a sign at the entrance, he said, with a long list of “no’s” and “don’ts.” Friestad prefers “please.”

“I hate rules,” he said. “I want this place to always be positive.”

After all, Friestad said, Kishwauketoe has always been a place of positivity for him.