Vehicle drives into downed powerlines, fortunately no injuries

LYONS – In the midst of the storm and heavy winds Tuesday evening, one vehicle reportedly drove into downed power lines in the Springfield area.

It happened in the area of Highway 36 and Genesee Road, about two blocks east of Highway 120.

Fortunately the driver was able to get out safely without injury, according to Lyons Fire and Rescue Captain Andy Fincutter.

There were sparks but the vehicle didn’t start on fire, he said.

Due to limited visibility with the storm, the driver likely didn’t see the downed lines, he said.

Because of the downed lines on the road, a portion of Highway 36 in the Springfield neighborhood was closed and there was a detour in place. The closure as of Tuesday night did not affect the intersection of Highway 120 and Highway 36.

As of Tuesday evening a significant portion of Lyons was without power.

According to We Energies outage map, 944 customers in the town of Lyons were out of service as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night.