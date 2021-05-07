Vendors, shoppers excited for summer farmers market season at Horticulture Hall

"I was part of that wave of people that got laid off in 2009, and I started this company," Moran said. "I never thought there would be a niche for it, but there's really a niche."

This will be the third year that Kent Mayes of Kenosha will be participating in Lake Geneva's farmers market.

Mayes, owner of Kent's Wood Shop, sells wooden cutting boards, bowls, tables and cribbage boards as part of his business. He said he has received a positive response at Lake Geneva's farmers market.

"It's a great place," Mayes said. "During the summertime when people come up from Illinois, it's a lot more busy. We do fairly well."

Mayes has been making woodworking pieces since he was 14 years old. He said he became interested in the craft from his neighbor who worked as a carpenter.

Mayes said it can take up to 20 hours for him to manufacture one of his wood-crafted items.

"It depends on how much wood has gone into it," Mayes said. "What takes up all the time is the gluing of all the pieces. I could probably turn it around in 20 minutes, but it takes a couple of days to get it all glued together."