Vendors, shoppers excited for summer farmers market season at Horticulture Hall

Farmers market season has officially begun in the City of Lake Geneva.
The city's first farmers market of 2021 was held May 6 at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., and Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St.
The farmers market-- which features fresh produce, cheeses, breads, flowers, jewelry, crafted items and food vendors-- will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 28.
Vendors showcase their products
Several vendors said the farmers market gives them an opportunity to showcase their products and interact with potential customers.
Tom Moran, owner of STONECrete in Lake Geneva, has been showcasing his ornamental stepping stones at Lake Geneva's farmers market for about eight years.
Moran said many people have purchased his stepping stones for their garden walkways. He produces several different designs for his stepping stones.
"What I've done is created a practical usable piece that happens to be ornamental at the same time," Moran said. "It's practical durability masquerading as art."
Moran said his stepping stones can take up to two weeks to complete, but they usually last between 10 to 15 years.
Moran started making decorative stepping stones about 12 years ago after he was laid off from his job.
"I was part of that wave of people that got laid off in 2009, and I started this company," Moran said. "I never thought there would be a niche for it, but there's really a niche."
This will be the third year that Kent Mayes of Kenosha will be participating in Lake Geneva's farmers market.
Mayes, owner of Kent's Wood Shop, sells wooden cutting boards, bowls, tables and cribbage boards as part of his business. He said he has received a positive response at Lake Geneva's farmers market.
"It's a great place," Mayes said. "During the summertime when people come up from Illinois, it's a lot more busy. We do fairly well."
Mayes has been making woodworking pieces since he was 14 years old. He said he became interested in the craft from his neighbor who worked as a carpenter.
Mayes said it can take up to 20 hours for him to manufacture one of his wood-crafted items.
"It depends on how much wood has gone into it," Mayes said. "What takes up all the time is the gluing of all the pieces. I could probably turn it around in 20 minutes, but it takes a couple of days to get it all glued together."
Scott Annen, owner of His Workmanship Custom Wood, is participating in the farmers market for the first time this year.
Annen of Walworth produces wooden American flags and cutting boards. He said he hopes the farmers market will help him gain more clients for his business.
"I'm trying to start a new side business with my products," Annen said. "I decided to give it a test here."
Annen said he has been interested in woodworking for about 25 years. He said it takes him several hours to create a wooden American flag and about four hours to produce a cutting board.
Kevin Martinez of Magic Crepes has been cooking up the business's tasty treats at the farmers market during the past few years.
"We sell sweet and savory crepes for breakfast and lunch," he said.
Martinez said Magic Crepes participates in farmers markets throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
"This is our mobile business, and we're usually booked six out of seven days of the week," Martinez said. "We're usually busy."
Farmers market enjoyable shopping experience
Area resident Judy Gatesman said she tries to attend the farmers market every Thursday. She said the farmers market gives her an opportunity to purchase fresh produce and other products.
"I love it. I couldn't wait to come here today," Gatesman said. "I look forward to it every Thursday."
Gatesman said she especially enjoys purchasing olive oil from vendor Marva Papadatos.
"I came right here, right away because I couldn't wait until she was here," Gatesman said of Papadatos' vendor space.
Papadatos said her family has been producing olive oil from a Greek farm for five generations.
"This is clean, Greek olive oil from a farm in Greece," Papadatos said. "I have many followers."
Kevin Squire of Lake Geneva said he attends the farmers market to purchase items for himself and gifts for friends and family members.
"I'm kind of looking all over the place," Squire said. "I got my fair share of snacks, some honey and I love getting gift ideas."
Stephanie King of Lake Geneva said she moved to the area about a year ago and has been wanting to attend Lake Geneva's farmers market. King said she is impressed with all the different items that are available.
"There's lots of local people, and it's nice to support the local community," King said. "There's a big variety."
King, who works as a French teacher at Woods Elementary School, said she had to sample the crepes from Magic Crepes during the May 6 farmers market.
"I had to stop at the crepe stand," King said. "I had to check it out, because I have my students making crepes all the time."