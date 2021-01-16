Veteran Walworth post office worker of 30 years retires

WALWORTH — Patrick Kelly, a mailman of 30 years, a veteran and a familiar face to many in the Village of Walworth, will be hanging up his mail bag at the end of January for a retirement in Houston, Texas.

A Village of Walworth native, Kelly has delivered along the same route through the village for what will be 30 years at the end of January.

For Kelly, delivering in rain, sleet or snow has never been a chore. In fact, he said he’s always enjoyed the opportunity to be out in the community chatting with village residents and getting to know them over the years.

“In 30 years I’ve seen a lot of kids grow up, move out of the area, move back to the area, stuff like that,” he said. “I really enjoy delivering mail. You get out every day and get to meet customers.”

Kelley served in the U.S. Army for five-and-a-half years, starting out as a combat engineer stationed at the Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas. There he and his unit were trained how to deploy nuclear weapons in the event of a global war.

“The unit I was at in Fort Hood, that’s what we did, our whole mission was to deploy a nuclear bomb,” he said.