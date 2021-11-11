Veterans Day ceremony returns to Edgewater Park

A respect and gratitude for veterans past and present run strong in Williams Bay.

Community members gathered under the pavilion at Edgewater Park on Thursday, Nov. 11 for a Veterans Day ceremony presented by the Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2373.

The Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 has held a Veterans Day ceremony at Edgewater Park for over 40 years, rain or shine.

This year's ceremony began at 11 a.m. under a gray sky. The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month is the traditional observance of the ending of World War I, explained Ron Grabski, commander of the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373.

Grabski delivered his opening remarks to the crowd.

"Let's step back in time for a second," he said. "It's Nov. 11, 11 a.m., 1918. The church bells are ringing. World War I, the Great War, is over."

2021 is a milestone year, Grabski said, as Dec. 7 will mark the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

This year also marks a special anniversary for Grabski in particular. Fifty years ago on Nov 17, he came home from Vietnam.

The ceremony took care to honor the country's fallen servicemen and servicewomen. VFW members Bob Ahern, Robert Wereski, Andy Robbins and Peter Kahl, armed with rifles, performed a ceremonial three-volley salute.

The four men stepped out from under the pavilion to form a line out on the grass. Under Kahl's direction, they fired three shots into the air in honor of those fallen soldiers.

"A veteran is someone who at one point in their life made out a check payable to the people of the United States of America, for an amount up to and including their life," Grabski said. "And some of them had that check cashed."

The ceremony included a reading of “In Flanders Field” by Williams Bay High School freshman Lacey Silverman, who won the Geneva Lake VFW Leadership Award in May. Written by John McCrae in 1915, this poem inspired the use of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance.

Silverman was in the company of the Williams Bay High School history club. The students paid close, solemn attention to the ceremony and shook the hands of VFW members afterwards, thanking them for their service.

"All members standing up here, none of them would ever claim to be a hero," Grabski said of his fellow VFW members to his left and right. "But they will all tell you they are standing next to one."

Rita Pilarsky was among the community members who gathered under the pavilion, lightly sheltered from the rain and November cold.

She felt tears come during the ceremony, she said.

"It's just heartwarming to see the community come together, especially when so much else is going on," Pilarsky said. "It's wonderful to be together."

