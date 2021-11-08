Veterans Day ceremony to return to Edgewater Park

WILLIAMS BAY — For over 40 years, the Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2373 has held a Veterans Day ceremony in Edgewater Park. This year, rain or shine, the ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month is the traditional observance of the ending of World War I.

While Memorial Day specifically honors those who lost their lives in the defense of our country, Veterans Day recognizes all veterans who served honorably regardless of what branch, or site of service.

This year’s Veterans Day ceremony will include a reading of “In Flanders Field” by Williams Bay High School freshman Lacey Silverman, who won the Geneva Lake VFW Leadership Award in May.