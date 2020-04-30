Veterans health club shuts down after police warning under 'Safer At Home'

"Someone can still come in and speak to a counselor," Gritzner said. "They can use the machines with a physical therapist if that's prescribed."

It was not immediately clear if Project Veteran Muscle has any employees licensed as counselors or physical therapists.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation previously informed Pinnt that his business could not open during the coronavirus crisis.

David Callender, a spokesman for the state agency, said the state's efforts to control spread of the coronavirus do allow businesses to offer physical therapy and mental health services as "essential services."

"If it's a gym or fitness center, it's a non-essential business," Callender said.

Pinnt said the fitness center at Project Veteran Muscle is closed to the public until the "Safer At Home" order is lifted. But he hopes to continue providing other permitted services to veterans and first responders.

"Not everyone can come in and exercise," he said. "They have to prove they need services to support mental health."

Project Veteran Muscle opened in January in 4,000 square feet of space in the Lake Geneva Self Storage building.