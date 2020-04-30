Veterans health club shuts down after police warning under 'Safer At Home'

A Lake Geneva health club has closed most operations to the public after police told the owner that only physical therapy and mental health services are permitted under the state's "Safer At Home" strategy to combat coronavirus.
Project Veteran Muscle, 901 Maxwell St., which specializes in serving military veterans and first responders, temporarily re-opened April 25 in defiance of the state law requiring such businesses to remain closed during the public health emergency.
The business, which opened a few months ago, operates as a fitness center that also offers physical therapy and mental health services to veterans and first responders.
Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said police informed business owner Nicholas Pinnt that he could not operate the facility as a fitness center, and Pinnt agreed to shut down that portion of his business until the state's "Safer At Home" order is lifted.
"He realized he was in violation, and he ceased," Gritzner said.
The penalty for violating the state's public health rules is up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine as a misdemeanor offense.
Gritzner said Pinnt was not issued any citation, but was given a verbal warning regarding the fitness center being opened to the public. The services that may be available at Project Veteran Muscle are limited to physical therapy or mental health counseling.
"Someone can still come in and speak to a counselor," Gritzner said. "They can use the machines with a physical therapist if that's prescribed."
It was not immediately clear if Project Veteran Muscle has any employees licensed as counselors or physical therapists.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation previously informed Pinnt that his business could not open during the coronavirus crisis.
David Callender, a spokesman for the state agency, said the state's efforts to control spread of the coronavirus do allow businesses to offer physical therapy and mental health services as "essential services."
"If it's a gym or fitness center, it's a non-essential business," Callender said.
Pinnt said the fitness center at Project Veteran Muscle is closed to the public until the "Safer At Home" order is lifted. But he hopes to continue providing other permitted services to veterans and first responders.
"Not everyone can come in and exercise," he said. "They have to prove they need services to support mental health."
Project Veteran Muscle opened in January in 4,000 square feet of space in the Lake Geneva Self Storage building.
After closing temporarily to guard against spreading the coronavirus, Pinnt announced last week that he would reopen April 25 in defiance of what he called an unconstitutional state order.
"Our constitutional rights shall not be infringed, and this order is a direct threat against our constitutional rights," he said at the time.
After the Lake Geneva Regional News reported on the business owner's defiance of state law, Police Chief Michael Rasmussen issued a statement April 29.
Rasmussen said he did not believe Pinnt intentionally violated the law.
"The owner agreed to alter aspects of the business to ensure he is providing service to his customers, many of which are veterans and first responders, while ensuring compliance with the 'Safer At Home' order," the chief stated.
