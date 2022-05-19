VFW Post 2373 announces Memorial Day program; Memorial Day parade tradition in place for more than 50 years

Continuing a patriotic longtime West End tradition, Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 has announced its 2022 Memorial Day parade and ceremony, set for Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. in Williams Bay.

“We have a lot of celebrations throughout the year, but Memorial Day is not a celebration, it’s a day of solemn remembrance,” said Post Commander Ron Grabski.

Williams Bay-based Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana and Walworth.

The Memorial Day parade has been a post tradition in Williams Bay for more than 50 years according to Grabski, who noted the approximately 35-minute parade typically encompasses some 150-200 community participants in its ranks.

The parade will start at Clover and Cherry streets and process to the VFW Post 2373 Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park on the scenic shores of Geneva Lake. Parade participants will include Williams Bay Schools, as well as local civic and youth groups and service organizations.

“This year we will have over 14 organizations, including the Williams Bay High School Band, Choir and History Club,” Grabski said. “Other participants include the Williams Bay Historical Society, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, the Lions Club, the Lioness Club, Williams Bay Business Association, Sherwood Retirement Home, Barrett Memorial Library, Boy and Cub Scouts and the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League.”

The 25-minute solemn 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony at the Williams Bay Veterans Memorial on East Geneva Street, which typically draws between 500-600 attendees, will include a wreath-laying ceremony that will feature the reading of “In Flanders Fields” by Williams Bay High School freshman Lacey Silverman, last year’s winner of the post’s Eighth Grade Leadership Award.

“In Flanders Fields” is a May 1915 war poem written during World War I by Canadian physician Lt. Col. John McCrae (1872-1918).

Grabski said the Williams Bay High School Band will play the “Star-Spangled Banner” national anthem, state song “On Wisconsin,” and the elegant and haunting 24-note military bugle call “Taps,” while the Williams Bay High School Choir will sing two songs, including the “Armed Forces Medley.”

Opening and closing prayers will be given by Pastor Sean Walker of Chapel on the Hill, Lake Geneva.

Other local civic and youth groups and service organizations wishing to participate in this year’s Memorial Day parade are encouraged to contact Grabski by calling 262-607-6383 or 630-701-8794, or emailing him at RGrabber2@gmail.com.

