Vice president Pence plans visit to Walworth County next week

DARIEN — The 2020 presidential campaign is coming to Walworth County next week with a planned visit by Vice President Mike Pence to a manufacturing plant in Darien.

The Republican vice president's scheduled visit Wednesday coincides with the Democratic National Convention taking place next week in Milwaukee.

Pence is scheduled to visit at noon Wednesday at Tankcraft Corp., N2900 Foundry Road, a plant that fabricates fuel tanks and other metal products.

According to the Trump campaign website, the doors will open at Tankcraft at 10 a.m. and tickets are available through the website.

President Trump's running mate visits Walworth County on the same day that his opponent, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is scheduled to address the Democratic National Convention.

