Vice president Pence plans visit to Walworth County next week

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Walworth County on Wednesday during the Democratic National Convention taking place next week in Milwaukee.
Contributed photo, Regional News
DARIEN — The 2020 presidential campaign is coming to Walworth County next week with a planned visit by Vice President Mike Pence to a manufacturing plant in Darien.
The Republican vice president's scheduled visit Wednesday coincides with the Democratic National Convention taking place next week in Milwaukee.
Pence is scheduled to visit at noon Wednesday at Tankcraft Corp., N2900 Foundry Road, a plant that fabricates fuel tanks and other metal products.
According to the Trump campaign website, the doors will open at Tankcraft at 10 a.m. and tickets are available through the website.
President Trump's running mate visits Walworth County on the same day that his opponent, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is scheduled to address the Democratic National Convention.
Black Lives Matter - 1
Organizer Denise Millet, center with hand raised, leads about 100 demonstrators June 11 down Main Street in downtown Lake Geneva in a Black Lives Matter march to protest police brutality and racism.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Black Lives Matter - 2
Wendy Anderson of Lake Geneva waves her sign June 11 outside Lake Geneva City Hall during a Black Lives Matter demonstration that also included a march through the city's downtown.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Black Lives Matter - 3
Accompanied by her mother, Natasha Ramirez, left, 3-year-old Sofia Ramirez, joins a Black Lives Matter event June 11 outside the Riviera in Lake Geneva, with a small handmade sign that she said meant, "Don't be mean to other people."
Scott Williams, Regional News
Black Lives Matter for Platts LTE
Shown at a Black Lives Matter protest June 11 in Lake Geneva are, from left, Eleanor Moss with her daughters, Nevaeh Moss and Jada Moss, all of the town of Bloomfield.
File photo, Regional News
Black Lives Matter - 5
Demonstrators cross Broad Street while marching down Main Street during a Black Lives Matter protest June 11 in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Black Lives Matter - 6
Nicole Populorum of Kenosha sits on a curb June 11 outside Lake Geneva City Hall before the start of a Black Lives Matter protest that drew about 100 people.
File photo, Regional News
Black Lives Matter - 7
Organizer Denise Millet, center with back to the camera, addresses Black Lives Matter protesters gathered June 11 outside the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Black Lives Matter - 8
Eleanor Moss of the town of Bloomfield raises a fist into the air June 11 during a Black Lives Matter protest against racism outside the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Black Lives Matter - 9
Kenya Owens of Richmond, Illinois, center, raises her sign high June 11 while marching through downtown Lake Geneva during a Black Lives Matter protest against racism and police brutality.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Black Lives Matter -10
Sisters Jada Moss, left, and Nevaeh Moss, of the town of Bloomfield, kneel and bow their heads June 11 for a moment of silence during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva.
See more photos at www.lakegenevanews.net
Scott Williams, Regional News
Black Lives Matter - 11
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march June 11 in downtown Lake Geneva during an event that drew a diverse crowd of about 100 people to protest racism and police brutality.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Black Lives Matter - 12
During a Black Lives Matter protest June 11 in downtown Lake Geneva, Wendy Anderson, left, and Kenya Owens share an emotional moment as protesters kneel in silence to remember Minneapolis victim George Floyd.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Black Lives Matter - 13
Demonstrators Wendy Anderson and Kenya Owens join hands June 11 during a moment of silence in a Black Lives Matter protest against racism and police brutality.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.