Victim in fatal house fire identified as town of Lyons resident

TOWN OF LYONS — The victim of a fatal house fire Feb. 24 has been identified as resident Robert A. Hellstern.

Captain Scott McClory of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department said Hellstern, 81, died in a fire that occurred about 1 p.m. Feb. 24 in a single-family home at 3293 Lockwood Blvd.

McClory said Hellstern was the owner of the home and was the only person in the building during the fire.

Neither the cause of Hellstern’s death nor the cause of the fire has been announced.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The Town of Lyons Fire Department was called to the scene about 1:34 p.m. for a report of a fire in the home. Four other departments responded to the scene to assist.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The fire was extinguished in about 45 minutes, but crews remained on the scene until about 8:30 p.m. to wait for additional investigators to arrive.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.