Video: 'Frozen 2' scavenger hunt contest launches this week



Frozen 2 scavenger hunt Four Silver Snowflakes will be hidden inside of Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, and whoever finds the prize will win free tickets to the Geneva Theater and a subscription to the Lake Geneva Regional News. A clue appears for the Silver Snowflakes location is inside of this week's Lake Geneva Regi…

Silver Snowflakes are hidden this week inside of Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, and whoever finds the hidden snowflakes will win free movie tickets and a subscription to the area's most popular newspaper.

To participate in the scavenger hunt, Lake Geneva Regional News readers will need to listen to the clue that appears in the above video, and determine where the Silver Snowflake is hidden inside the grocery store.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

A new snowflake will be hidden inside the grocery store each of the next three weeks, and each week a clue to the ticket's location will appear in the Regional News and on its website.

The contest is sponsored by Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, the Geneva Theater and the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Prizes are redeemable by bringing the snowflake to both the Geneva Theater and the Regional News. Employees of the scavenger hunts sponsors are not eligible to participate in the contest.