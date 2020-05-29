Video: Lake Geneva aldermen vote on requiring visitor face masks

Click hear to watch the Lake Geneva City Council vote Thursday night on whether to require tourists and other people to wear face masks as a way of controlling the spread of coronavirus. The measure failed 6-2, with support from Alderwomen Shari Straube and Mary Jo Fesenmaier, and opposition from Aldermen Richard Hedlund, John Halverson, Tim Dunn and Ken Howell, and Alderwomen Cindy Flower and Joan Yunker. The council was meeting in a video chat to guard against spreading the coronavirus. We will have a full report later on other actions taken by the city council during this special meeting on how the public health crisis is affecting Lake Geneva.