Video: Rescuers save deer from drowning in Geneva Lake
Video: Rescuers save deer from drowning in Geneva Lake

Watch the dramatic video of wildlife wardens and a bystander rescuing a deer from the waters of Geneva Lake in Williams Bay after the animal got herself in too deep. Coming this Sunday at lakegenevanews.net — the full story behind the rescue.

