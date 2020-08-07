Video: Rescuers save deer from drowning in Geneva Lake

Return to homepage ×
- Connor Carynski
Watch the dramatic video of wildlife wardens and a bystander rescuing a deer from the waters of Geneva Lake in Williams Bay after the animal got herself in too deep. Coming this Sunday at lakegenevanews.net — the full story behind the rescue.
