Village advances permit for new Yerkes foundation

WILLIAMS BAY – The Yerkes Future Foundation is seeking village approval to host both educational and recreational events outside the soon-to-reopen Yerkes Observatory.
The Williams Bay Plan Commission endorsed a conditional use permit Aug. 11 to allow the private foundation to host wedding receptions or other events outdoors that may extend past daylight hours and may have more than 100 people in attendance.
Two members of the plan commission opposed the permit, which now goes before the village board for final action.
While the observatory’s previous owner, the University of Chicago, historically hosted similar events that exceeded 100 people, the university did not need a conditional use permit.
But as the village closely monitors developments on the historic lakefront property, village president Bill Duncan said the permit requirement is a result officials wanting to keep a closer on eye on potentially disruptive changes.
The University of Chicago in May donated the Yerkes Observatory to the private foundation, starting a new era for the historic observatory. In addition to preserving the observatory itself, the foundation plans to reopen the facility to the public for tours and other activities.
Foundation president Dianna Colman said the permit approval would not allow events any different than those previously held by the University of Chicago. In addition, Colman said, the foundation would have to abide by the village’s normal ordinances and rules.
“It’s not allowed to go through the night,” she said. “We still have to obey the ordinances and statues in terms of timing, closure and noise level that the village has.”
She added that the foundation is more focused on hosting astronomy star-gazing events and seminars, but that officials want to include other events like weddings or galas.
“We’ve never purported to be an event venue,” Colman said. “That’s not what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Village zoning administrator Bonnie Schaeffer said if the village board approves the permit, the Yerkes Future Foundation will be able host outdoor events behind the observatory or elsewhere, while still maintaining more than a 300-foot distance from surrounding residences.
Plan commissioner Jess Haak and Marianne Klemke both opposed the foundation’s permit application.
Haak said while he does not anticipate problems arising from outdoor events at the observatory, he expressed concern that the village may not be able to take action if complaints arise after the permit is approved.
“With decisions that have been made in the past, we only learn the consequences later, and then there is no way out,” Haak said. “I’m not saying it will happen; I just want to protect the neighbors.”
Klemke said she is worried about wedding receptions and other entertainment events, suggesting that limits be set on the times such events can take place and the number of people who can attend.
Klemke also expressed fear that once a permit is approved, there will be little the village can do to resolve potential problems.
“I have firsthand experience how you pass something that you think is going to be one way,” she said, “and then all of a sudden it grows and grows and grows.”
Two nearby homeowners with connections to the Yerkes property offered support for the foundation’s permit application.
Tracy McCabe, an associate vice president of the University of Chicago, said he owns several homes near the Yerkes Observatory and has never known events there to create disturbances for the neighbors.
Mike O’Brien, who recently purchased a nearby home from the university, said special events to be held at Yerkes were not unexpected, and he supports approval of the foundation’s permit.
“As a new neighbor to YFF, I see no risk to this,” he said.
