Village advances permit for new Yerkes foundation

“It’s not allowed to go through the night,” she said. “We still have to obey the ordinances and statues in terms of timing, closure and noise level that the village has.”

She added that the foundation is more focused on hosting astronomy star-gazing events and seminars, but that officials want to include other events like weddings or galas.

“We’ve never purported to be an event venue,” Colman said. “That’s not what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Village zoning administrator Bonnie Schaeffer said if the village board approves the permit, the Yerkes Future Foundation will be able host outdoor events behind the observatory or elsewhere, while still maintaining more than a 300-foot distance from surrounding residences.

Plan commissioner Jess Haak and Marianne Klemke both opposed the foundation’s permit application.

Haak said while he does not anticipate problems arising from outdoor events at the observatory, he expressed concern that the village may not be able to take action if complaints arise after the permit is approved.