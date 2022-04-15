Village notes: Williams Bay remembers Janette Maxwell, lighted flagpoles approved, utility setback ordinance approved and more

Taking up the needs for utility setbacks and a fund balance policy, the Williams Bay Village Board on April 4 unanimously approved adoption of two new ordinances.

Acting on the recommendation of the Williams Bay Planning Commission, village board passage of Ordinance 2022-05 creates Section 390-0504B of the village’s Code of Ordinances, requiring a minimum setback of 10 feet from any public utility line by an structure permanently attached to a foundation, footing or other support structure located wholly or partially under the surface of the ground.

Acting on the recommendation of Williams Bay’s Finance and Personnel Committee and Building, Zoning and Ordinance Committee, passage of Ordinance 2022-06 creates Section 46-14 of Williams Bay’s Code of Ordinances, which calls for the village to maintain an unassigned fund balance of 30-50% of budgeted operating expenditures, as measured annually on Dec. 31.

The operating reserve in the general fund will help the village hold adequate working capital to meet cash flow needs during the fiscal year, reduce the need for short-term borrowing, serve as a safeguard for unanticipated village expenditures and show fiscal responsibility to maintain a high credit rating, which will aid in reducing any future borrowing costs incurred by the village.

Clean Sweep report

The board reviewed a report from Walworth County Public Works director Richard Hough on the 2021 Clean Sweep hazardous waste collection program overseen by the Walworth County Public Works Department, Elkhorn. The Walworth County Clean Sweep Program was established in 1992.

A total of $95,988 in expenses were incurred by the county in 2021 to hold three events, $8,755 of which will be covered by grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The three collection events drew 871 participants from Walworth, Jefferson and Dodge counties representing 920 households. The bulk of participants, 839, were from Walworth County.

Program collections in 2021 included 43,980 pounds of chemical waste, 44,749 pounds of electronic waste and 17,475 pounds of unwanted appliances.

In board discussions, it was noted that the town annually budgets a $500 donation in support of the Walworth County Clean Sweep Program

Maxwell remembered

Calling her passing “a real loss” to Williams Bay, village president William Duncan paid tribute to late Williams Bay resident and business owner Janette Arden Maxwell, who passed away at age 63 on March 22.

Maxwell was the 35-year owner of Daddy Maxwell’s Antarctic Circle Diner, 150 Elkhorn Rd., and also owned a full-service custom catering business, Bye the Seat of Our Pants Catering Co.

“A lot of her life she was doing things nobody knew about,” Duncan said of Maxwell’s selfless support of the community and its residents, often behind the scenes. “She was very generous with her time and money.”

Other news

In other developments at the April 4 meeting, Duncan honored those involved in the publication of the village’s Bay Quarterly print and online community newsletter, which he called “a good piece,” and those involved in creation of the village’s new, “easier to use” website.

The board on a 6-1 vote, with trustee Don Parker dissenting, conditionally approved a Parks and Lakefront Committee recommendation to accept the Williams Bay Lions Club’s planned donation of three illuminated flagpoles for placement at Lions Field off Hwy. 67.

Conditions include Lions Club replacement of worn flags and club installation of the solar light fixtures for the flagpoles. The village board, on a 6-1 vote with Parker again dissenting, added a contingency that the flagpole lights not have any effect on the “dark skies” Kishwauketoe Natural Conservancy across the highway.

Contingent on successful passage of background checks, operators licenses were approved for Megan Wydeven for Bell’s Liquor and Deli, 659 E. Geneva St., and for Alexander Klotz for Pier 290, 1 Liechty Dr.

During public comment, Williams Bay resident Connie Gluth offered words of appreciation to village trustees for their public service in the run-up to the April 5 election. In the three board seats on the ballot, trustee Don Parker declined to seek re-election and incumbent trustees Robert Umans and Lowell Wright faced three challengers in a five-way race.

“I just want to thank you all for doing what you do,” she said. “Some you are running, some of you aren’t running. Good luck, and thanks for everything you do.”

