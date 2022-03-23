Village of Bloomfield green-lights $868,637 road work bid for 2022

With winter giving way to spring, road work bids were front and center on the March 10 Bloomfield Village Board agenda.

Highway Department Supervisor Fred Klabunde said the scope of the village’s 2022 roads program targets a long list of roads “most in need” of work with a 2-inch asphalt resurfacing overlay.

“The ones now that are being done are bad, they’re falling apart,” he said.

Submitting bids were Oconomowoc-based low bidder Wolf Paving, with an $868,637 proposal, and Payne & Dolan, Inc. of Waukesha with a $906,600 bid.

“They were both really high,” Klabunde said of the bids.

Supervisors approved the Wolf bid at a $37,963 savings.

In other news, the Bloomfield Village Board:

Reappointed Lisa McClure to the village’s police commission for a term ending April 30, 2026.

Approved a request from Rick and Christine Irvin, N1268 Walnut Road, for a lot line adjustment consolidating two lots into one conforming lot.

Approved a certified survey map request from Victor Echeverria to split one vacant lot at Geranium Road, Chicago Road and Hyacinth Road into three lots, with the intent of building three new single family residences. Two of the lots — one at 9,979 square feet, the other at 9,960 square feet — would be slightly smaller than a conforming 10,000 square foot lot. The variances are allowed under Ordinance 2018-O-10 regarding special exceptions and modifications.

Approved an original liquor license application and an outdoor extension license for 2 Brothers Bar & Grill, slated to open April 1.

