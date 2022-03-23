Village of Bloomfield green-lights $868,637 road work bid for 2022

With winter giving way to spring, road work bids were front and center on the March 10 Bloomfield Village Board agenda.
Highway Department Supervisor Fred Klabunde said the scope of the village’s 2022 roads program targets a long list of roads “most in need” of work with a 2-inch asphalt resurfacing overlay.
“The ones now that are being done are bad, they’re falling apart,” he said.
Submitting bids were Oconomowoc-based low bidder Wolf Paving, with an $868,637 proposal, and Payne & Dolan, Inc. of Waukesha with a $906,600 bid.
“They were both really high,” Klabunde said of the bids.
Supervisors approved the Wolf bid at a $37,963 savings.
In other news, the Bloomfield Village Board:
Reappointed Lisa McClure to the village’s police commission for a term ending April 30, 2026.
Approved a request from Rick and Christine Irvin, N1268 Walnut Road, for a lot line adjustment consolidating two lots into one conforming lot.
Approved a certified survey map request from Victor Echeverria to split one vacant lot at Geranium Road, Chicago Road and Hyacinth Road into three lots, with the intent of building three new single family residences. Two of the lots — one at 9,979 square feet, the other at 9,960 square feet — would be slightly smaller than a conforming 10,000 square foot lot. The variances are allowed under Ordinance 2018-O-10 regarding special exceptions and modifications.
Approved an original liquor license application and an outdoor extension license for 2 Brothers Bar & Grill, slated to open April 1.
Bloomfield barn converted into mansion sells for $1.28 million this December
Welcome to N1870 Clover Road
The fully restored farm house at N1870 Clover Road used to be a working dairy farm. The home sits on three acres of land, surrounded by farm fields and amazing views in all directions, with sunrises to the east and sunsets to the west.
Come on in!
The home includes concrete siding, which is extremely durable. On the front is manufactured stone that was left over from a condo construction project on Wells Street in Lake Geneva.
Here's the foyer
As part of the barn renovation, the barn trusses were all hand steamed multiple times, to clean and preserve the wood. The stairs going up to the second floor included original wood from the barn that was cut out when new windows were installed.
The luxurious living room
The living room gives the home a cozy feeling, even inside what is a very large house.
The kitchen
Wine and dine
Norman and Diane Erdman, who spent ten years restoring the Bloomfield barn, met at a small bar/restaurant in Spring Grove, Illinois called the Town Pump. The lights over their dinning room table were salvaged from the restaurant.
A second dining area
The office/den
Come up stairs!
The master bedroom
The master bath
First bedroom
Second bedroom
Third bedroom
Fourth bedroom
The cupola
The home includes two cupolas at the top of the house, giving it two third-story rooms with amazing view of the area that could be used as extra bedrooms, a studio or anything.
Here's the lower level
Lower level living room
The Erdmans finished the basement before moving on to the upper levels and they lived there for about five years while the finished the rest of the house. The basement includes a fireplace that used original wood from the barn and the closet doors are also made from original barn wood.
Lower level dining area
Patio doors
The deck
Countryside views
The garage
The garage
The backyard
