Village of Darien Plan Commission approved TID district for proposed cold storage facility

A tax incremental district for a cold storage facility is one step closer to being established in the Village of Darien, despite opposition from residents.

Members of the Village of Darien Plan Commission approved, June 29, to establish a tax incremental district for NewCold Darien LLC to help the company pay costs related to constructing a cold storage facility in the village.

The plan commission approved the tax incremental district by a 5-2 vote. The district still has to be approved by the village board and a joint review board, which consists of representatives from local taxing bodies including the Village of Darien, Delavan-Darien School District, Walworth County and Gateway Technical College.

Representatives from NewCold Darien plan to construct a cold storage facility on 137 acres of land located near the southeast corner of County Highway X and County Highway C. The project is expected to cost about $118 million.

NewCold is a Chicago-based company that has cold storage facilities on three continents. The company plans to hire about 40 full-time employees after the storage facility is constructed.

The tax incremental district would offer up to $38 million in tax incentives to NewCold Darien to reimburse the costs of making infrastructural improvements related to the construction of the cold storage facility.

"What this is, is a pay as-you-go incentive and ultimately that takes the burden off of the village to have to issue debt to take on these projects," Brian Roemer, municipal advisor for Ehlers Public Financial Advisors told the plan commission members. "That is not a lump sum payment. This is over time, as well as to pay for off-site infrastructure improvements that are related to the development."

The tax incremental district is set to close in 2039.

Jane Stiles, village president and chairperson of the plan commission, said establishing the tax incremental district and allowing NewCold to construct the storage facility would benefit the village and other local taxing bodies in the future.

"The village needs to create a TID, so we do not have to raise taxes on water and sewer rates to pay for the infrastructure," Stiles said. "If NewCold comes to the village, NewCold will pay taxes every year. That money stays in the TID fund for related project costs until the TID closes. If NewCold comes to the village, they would be another customer paying into the water and sewer fund that will help spread the costs on maintenance and repair to the infrastructure."

Plan commission member Kevin Atkinson, who voted against the district, said he feels the plan commission should consider the residents' concerns more closely before voting on the issue.

"I'm not ready to move forward with this," Atkinson.

Residents express their concerns

The plan commission conducted a public hearing during the meeting to give residents an opportunity to voice their opinions regarding the proposed project and tax incremental district.

Many residents packed the village hall to express their concerns.

Sandy Anderson encouraged the plan commission members to vote "no" on the tax incremental district, because most residents are against the project.

"What happened to the Darien board that cared about their town, their children, their neighbors and what about the agriculture?," Anderson said. "Ninety-nine percent of the people in this room do not want this. We the people of Darien ask you to send NewCold back to Chicago."

Bridget McCarthy said NewCold is a multi-million company and does not need the tax incentives to construct the storage facility. She said the village could use that money to help people and business owners in the community.

"They don't need your money to build," McCarthy said. "If they do, they probably shouldn't be building."

Maryann Zimmerman of the Town of Whitewater, Republican candidate for the Wisconsin 31st District seat, said the storage facility would not only affect the Village of Darien but other communities in Walworth County.

She advised the plan commission members to vote "no" on the issue and allow the residents to decide by a referendum.

"In this economy, I don't think anybody should be giving money to a multi-million company," Zimmerman said. "This isn't something that should be decided by six people. You guys should go to referendum in November."

Village Trustee Elizabeth Baumann thanked the plan commission members and other village officials for taking time to research the issue. She said the cold storage facility would help bring many construction jobs to the community.

"I know there's a lot of pros and cons to look at, and I know you're looking at them all," Baumann said. "I know, in the long run, you know what's good for the Village of Darien."

Exodus after the vote

After the vote was taken, one resident continued to discuss the issue with other audience members, and Village Attorney Brad Lochowicz asked police to escort the person from the building.

The person agreed to leave voluntarily with many other audience members leaving as well.

While leaving, several residents voiced their disapproval regarding the vote including" "Business is over. This is bull crap," "NewCold how do you feel when you steamroll a small town?" and "Judas."

Next steps

Members of the village board are set to vote on the tax incremental district, 7 p.m., July 18 at the Darien Village Hall building, 24 N. Wisconsin St.

"The developer is to pay for the site infrastructure, then be reimbursed through the tax increment being created," Roemer said. "The site infrastructure ultimately will be assets to the village, so it is subject to village approval."

The joint review board is scheduled to vote on the tax incremental district, 1 p.m., July 26.

"The county and the school district and the tech college all get a vote on this, as well, because they are forgoing taxes while this district is open," Roemer said.

