Village of Darien slates June 2 public hearings for large cold storage warehouse

Two public hearings will be held Thursday, June 2 at 7 p.m. in connection with the proposed development of a cold storage facility in the Village of Darien by Chicago-based NewCold, a cold logistics company with a global network of advanced and fully automated cold storage warehouses on three continents.

NewCold Darien, LLC is looking to develop the proposed cold storage facility on a 137.021-acre tract at the southeast corner of County Highway X and C.

Both hearings will be held at Darien Village Hall, 24 N. Wisconsin St. in Darien.

The Village of Darien Plan Commission will hold a second public hearing regarding the proposed creation of a Tax Increment District, which is expected to be an industrial district

The Village of Darien and the Waukesha-based Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC) will hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the Darien sanitary sewer service area.

Following the public hearing, the village and SEWRPC will determine whether any changes should be made to the sewer service area, as presented at the hearing. The village and SEWRPC will then formally adopt the staff memorandum and forward it to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for use the the DNR in reviewing and approving sanitary sewer extensions in accordance with the provisions of Chapter NR 110 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code.

