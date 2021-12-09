Village of Walworth considers abandoning walking path to elementary school, citing safety

The village of Walworth is considering abandoning a public walking path due to safety concerns.

Village commissioners are primarily concerned with the safety of students who use the walking path to get to Walworth Elementary School.

The issue was most recently discussed at a meeting of the village plan commission on Monday, Nov. 15. A planner is currently reviewing the village’s options, village president and plan commission chair Louise Czaja said.

The path in question is located at the end of unmarked Hamlin Street, across from Walworth Elementary School. Travelling down Fremont Street, Hamlin Street is found between two residences.

“(Hamlin) doesn’t really look like a street, it looks like a shared driveway,” Village of Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan said.

At the end of Hamlin Street is the short walking path, which extends toward a new development in the Walworth Prairie neighborhood development. The path connects with Savannah Drive at a point just east of the Spring Drive intersection.

Milligan said his main concern is for the safety of students and other community members crossing between Fremont Street and the walking path.

“When you walk from the walking path onto Hamlin Street, and cross Fremont Street, you’re walking blindly into a parking stall,” he said at the plan commission meeting.

The plan commission has visited the site, Czaja said, and recognizes the safety issue.

“Kids are crossing in the middle of Fairview to get to the school,” she said. “So that’s what brought it to our attention.”

Commissioners debated the impact of abandonment on the travel of residents. On one hand, the short path does not connect to a larger, more useful path system, Milligan said.

On the other hand, one commissioner noted, the walking path leads conveniently to the soccer field behind the Immanuel United Church of Christ. Perhaps the path could be fenced off to only allow travel to the soccer field, he said.

The plan commission will resume discussion about the Hamlin Street walking path once the planner has completed his review of the property, Czaja said.

“It’s kind of early to come to any sort of conclusion,” she said.

