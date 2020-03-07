Village of Walworth eyes crackdown on vaping merchants

WALWORTH — Village officials are moving forward with new local restrictions aimed at controlling who can sell cigarette-alternative vaping devices in the community.

The action scheduled March 9 by the village board follows the death of a Big Foot High School graduate who collapsed after vaping on his college campus.

The ordinance under consideration by village board members would change zoning qualifications for businesses seeking to sell vaping products or tobacco goods in Walworth.

Maria Davis, assistant legal counsel for the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said municipalities are entitled to enact such procedures for scrutinizing new businesses.

Davis said some counties in Wisconsin have adopted similar vaping restrictions, so she was not surprised that towns were doing likewise.

She was not familiar with how many municipalities in the state have implemented controls on vaping-related businesses.

Walworth’s village plan commission is recommending that such businesses be required to participate in a public hearing before allowed to set up shop in the village. During the public hearing, area residents would be able to voice any potential concerns, which could be later considered by the plan commission.