Village of Walworth eyes crackdown on vaping merchants

WALWORTH — Village officials are moving forward with new local restrictions aimed at controlling who can sell cigarette-alternative vaping devices in the community.
The action scheduled March 9 by the village board follows the death of a Big Foot High School graduate who collapsed after vaping on his college campus.
The ordinance under consideration by village board members would change zoning qualifications for businesses seeking to sell vaping products or tobacco goods in Walworth.
Maria Davis, assistant legal counsel for the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said municipalities are entitled to enact such procedures for scrutinizing new businesses.
Davis said some counties in Wisconsin have adopted similar vaping restrictions, so she was not surprised that towns were doing likewise.
She was not familiar with how many municipalities in the state have implemented controls on vaping-related businesses.
Walworth’s village plan commission is recommending that such businesses be required to participate in a public hearing before allowed to set up shop in the village. During the public hearing, area residents would be able to voice any potential concerns, which could be later considered by the plan commission.
The ordinance also would allow the village to enact controls over a vaping-or tobacco-related business, such as hours of operations, outdoor displays and other aspects that may make vaping products more enticing for young people.
Village President Tom Connelly said the plan commission came to a consensus that more oversight and community input should be incorporated into the approval process for allowing a vaping or tobacco business in the village.
“This allows the plan commission to place some conditions,” Connelly said. “It also allows the public to weigh in through a public hearing, which is required through all conditional use permits.”
The crackdown on vaping businesses was first presented in December in the aftermath of Logan Tomasello’s death. The 2019 graduate from Big Foot High School died on Halloween after vaping while getting ready for a party at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he was a freshman.
Investigators for the Milwaukee County medical examiner ruled his death of undetermined cause, but family members believe he accidentally ingested a dangerous substance through his vaping device.
His mother, Monica Tomasello, said she supports Walworth’s efforts to control the sale of vaping products locally.
Tomasello said she believes that many young people ingest high levels of nicotine through vaping and unknowingly become addicted to vaping, also known as e-cigarettes.
“I definitely support the regulation of limiting the sales of vaping products due to the fact that the high concentration of nicotine in these products makes quitting this habit extremely difficult,” she said.
Some people also use vaping devices to ingest THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — and those illicit cartridges have been found in some instances to contain unhealthy or dangerous additives.
During the same December meeting, village trustees discussed outlawing the possession of vaping devices by anyone under 18 years old. Violators of the suggested ordinance would be given a citation to appear in municipal court.
Connelly said the age limit has been postponed because of federal changes in the age requirement to purchase tobacco or vaping products.
The proposed zoning change for vaping-related merchants would require businesses in normal commercial areas to acquire a conditional use permit, and also would restrict the opening of any such business on property that also serves as a residential space.
Connelly said the village wants to promote commercial expansion, but that public health concerns regarding vaping and tobacco products warrants some oversight.
“We’re not looking to stifle business,” he said. “We want to promote business just like we want to promote residential development.”