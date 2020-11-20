Village of Walworth president announces he will not run again

WALWORTH — Village of Walworth president Tom Connelly has announced he will not be seeking reelection during April 2021 elections.
The announcement came at the end of a Nov. 9 village board meeting and was met with heartfelt remarks, reminiscence and thanks from fellow board members.
“I look back very fondly on this time as something that has hugely impacted my life and changed me forever as a person,” Connelly said during the meeting.
The village president of four years said his decision to not seek reelection was driven by the desire to spend more time with his family, and to better focus on his business as well as the management of his late-father’s estate.
He said the death of his father earlier in the year made him reflect on where he is spending his time and that he is determined to dedicate more of it to his wife and children.
Connelly said he is confident the village will be left in caring and capable hands when he steps away from the position following April elections.
“I don’t want to leave the village in a lurch,” he said. “And I feel like I’m not because I am surrounded by other board members who are here for the right reasons, who are learning and engaging, and doing good things.”
Looking back at his tenure as village president, Connelly praised the work trustees have helped him accomplish such as saving the village square from being removed, rebuilding Heyer Park, overseeing developments like the new Big Foot sports complex, the Dalco Metals expansion and the Onvoy expansion, and bolstering cash reserves for the village in utility and general fund.
“We’re doing good things,” he said. “We’ve got a good roadmap here on how to keep this moving along.”
Trustee Pat McMann said considering the numerous responsibilities Connelly holds outside of the village, the decision was not a totally surprise. He said Connelly has done a tremendous job in the position and is well-deserving of respect.
“For one, you’ve actually earned a friend, and I mean that,” McMann said. “And I don’t say that easily to too many people, that’s why I have a dog.”
Having known Connelly in high school, trustee Kristi Reierson said the village president has come a long way from his days as a youth and thanked him for his service to the village.
“You’re not the Tom Connelly we knew in high school so you should be very proud of all your accomplishments,” she said.
News of Connelly’s decision to not seek reelection was particularly hard for veteran village government leader Louise Czaja, who said she was deeply saddened Connelly would be leaving the position in April.
“You’ve done an excellent job and we’re very proud to have you there,” she said.
Connelly said to hear Czaja’s remarks from such a veteran village government leader meant a great deal to him and that without Czaja’s support and guidance, he may have never entered the role.
Despite the announcement, Connelly said there is still a great amount of work to be done before he leaves the position after the April elections.
“I’m not going to check out,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to do.”
