Village of Walworth president announces he will not run again

WALWORTH — Village of Walworth president Tom Connelly has announced he will not be seeking reelection during April 2021 elections.

The announcement came at the end of a Nov. 9 village board meeting and was met with heartfelt remarks, reminiscence and thanks from fellow board members.

“I look back very fondly on this time as something that has hugely impacted my life and changed me forever as a person,” Connelly said during the meeting.

The village president of four years said his decision to not seek reelection was driven by the desire to spend more time with his family, and to better focus on his business as well as the management of his late-father’s estate.

He said the death of his father earlier in the year made him reflect on where he is spending his time and that he is determined to dedicate more of it to his wife and children.

Connelly said he is confident the village will be left in caring and capable hands when he steps away from the position following April elections.

“I don’t want to leave the village in a lurch,” he said. “And I feel like I’m not because I am surrounded by other board members who are here for the right reasons, who are learning and engaging, and doing good things.”