Village of Walworth receives push back on abandonment of walking path, Hamlin Street

Abandoning a walking path along with Hamlin Street was a hot-button topic for those at the March 10 Village of Walworth Board meeting.

The comments section of the meeting revolved around the abandonment of the path, which is at the end of the unmarked Hamlin Street across from Walworth School. The path goes down Fremont Street and extends into a Walworth Prairie neighborhood development.

No one who spoke March 10 supported the abandonment of the street or the path. Due to the many concerns and frustrations from residents, the board referred it to the village planning commission.

“I have been a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ since 1975,” Village of Walworth resident Gary Ruskell said. “If you were to abandon Hamlin Street, then you’d be taking away our street access to the church property from the south.”

Once a road is established as a public thoroughfare, its public status continues until the road is discontinued or abandoned. Abandonment occurs when there is a sufficient period of nonuse by the public coupled with an intent to abandon the road.

Joyce Pagel, a former member of the Walworth County Planning Commission for 42 years, was highly against the abandonment of the walking trail due to the many years they devoted to creating such paths.

“We worked for years to get walking paths and bike paths through the village,” she said. “The one by Hamlin Street has been there for several years now and I use it. I have seen other people use it and I would hate to see it be abandoned. Once you have something, why would you want to abandon it? It makes no sense to me.”

Maryanne Abell, a moderator on behalf of Immanuel United Church of Christ, said she spoke with the majority of church members and all opposed the abandonment of Hamlin Street as well as the walking path.

“You can’t discontinue the street,” Village of Walworth resident David Rasmussen said. “The open space is going to be there for people to go through and they’re probably going to start using it unless you choose to gate it or mark it for no trespassing, which sounds rather silly as a way of determining whether or not this walking path that was created along with many other paths over a long period of time should be abandoned or discontinued.”

Rasmussen added that he would never support the abandonment of the path just because it has some problems with its use.

“If there is a safety concern with respect to that particular right of way, possibly the suggestion of a sidewalk would be appropriate so the children would have a safe path to go down Hamlin Street after they get off the walking path,” he said. “I can think of nothing less progressive than for the Village to take out something so useful.”

Following the many public comments that were made, Village of Walworth President Louise Czaja and the board of trustees approved a motion to hold off on a decision.

“We need to refer it back to the planning commission for a further look and taking into account the concerns by the members of the IUCC,” Czaja said.

The next Village of Walworth Board Meeting will be Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m.

