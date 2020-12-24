Village supports vacuum boat cleaning project

“The unit is not just a vacuum system but acts as an informational kiosk,” he said at the meeting.

The 15-by-8 foot station will also serve as a potable billboard, listing information on the importance of boat cleanliness to prevent the spread of invasive species from lake to lake.

President of the GLA, Mark Lillie said during the meeting that similar vacuum stations have been installed at other lakes throughout the Midwest and have received positive community feedback.

“There’s been a lot of history with this product in other places,” he said.

The proposal was greeted warmly by committee members who have been considering different options for preserving one of the village’s most valuable assets, Geneva Lake.

“This is one of the best ideas I’ve heard,” trustee Jim D’Alessandro said at the meeting.

D’Alessandro said preventing new invasive species from entering the lake may be the best option in preserving its quality long-term. He said even if invasive species already in the lake were to be eliminated through costly treatments or procedures, that just one careless boater could reintroduce the species back into the lake all over again.