Village supports vacuum boat cleaning project

WILLIAMS BAY — Local environmental groups are speaking with municipalities around Geneva Lake to gauge the interest of potentially installing vacuum boat-cleaning units at public boat launches.
While still early in the planning process, the Geneva Lake Association, Geneva Lake Environmental Agency and Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake are communicating with lakeside municipalities to determine if there would be public support behind the boat cleaning systems.
Instead of simply spraying off boats at launches with water, which could carry potentially invasive species into Geneva Lake, a vacuum unit would store animal and plant life removed from boats until it can be disposed of in an area away from the area’s watershed.
The potential installation of a vacuum cleaning unit at the Williams Bay public boat launch was discussed at a Williams Bay lake and harbor committee meeting on Dec. 17 with Geneva Lake Association vice president Robert Morava.
Morava said the solar-powered vacuum unit would have three tools for boaters to suck up vegetation off their boats and house Bluetooth capability to alert GLEA staff members when it is full. He added that vegetation gathered by the unit would be disposed of in an area in the Village of Fontana which would prevent it from reentering the lake.
In addition to helping prevent invasive species from entering or exiting the lake, Morava said the unit would also help educate boaters about reducing spread of the unwanted species.
“The unit is not just a vacuum system but acts as an informational kiosk,” he said at the meeting.
The 15-by-8 foot station will also serve as a potable billboard, listing information on the importance of boat cleanliness to prevent the spread of invasive species from lake to lake.
President of the GLA, Mark Lillie said during the meeting that similar vacuum stations have been installed at other lakes throughout the Midwest and have received positive community feedback.
“There’s been a lot of history with this product in other places,” he said.
The proposal was greeted warmly by committee members who have been considering different options for preserving one of the village’s most valuable assets, Geneva Lake.
“This is one of the best ideas I’ve heard,” trustee Jim D’Alessandro said at the meeting.
D’Alessandro said preventing new invasive species from entering the lake may be the best option in preserving its quality long-term. He said even if invasive species already in the lake were to be eliminated through costly treatments or procedures, that just one careless boater could reintroduce the species back into the lake all over again.
Morova said if the vacuum unit ends up coming to fruition, it may be installed at one public boat launch for a season to gauge public support before the environmental groups consider installing others around the lake.
The prospect of a vacuum system being installed at the Williams Bay public boat launch was unanimously approved during a Dec. 21 village board meeting.
While nothing is finalized at this time, Morava said the initial vacuum unit would likely be funded through fundraising efforts from the GLA, GLEA and Water Alliance.
The vacuum station would further build on efforts around the lake to control the spread of invasive species, like the Clean Boats, Clean Waters educational campaign, which stationed workers this summer to provide information to boaters about reducing the spread of invasive species at public launches around the lake.
While Geneva Lake has contained invasive species like zebra mussels and Eurasian milfoil for years, a revitalized effort to reduce spread of invasive species was spurred after the discovery of starry stonewort in the lake in October 2018.
Starry stonewort is an invasive species which has spread to many lakes throughout Wisconsin. The algae-like plant, which grows in dense bushes, can overtake regions of the lake floor, stifling important biodiversity and disrupting recreational activities.
Geneva Lake environmental groups have tried to eliminate the invasive species from Geneva Lake since it was discovered with chemical treatments and hand-pulling but it is unclear if the starry stonewort will ever be completely removed from the lake.
While the GLEA will continue hand-pulling sessions in years to come to attempt to control the spread of the starry stonewort, the long-term health of Geneva Lake will also depend on preventing additional invasive species from entering the lake.