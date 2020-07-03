Villages adjust public beach restrictions during health crisis

Trustee Lowell Wright said he agrees that, after having the 25-percent capacity cap on the beach for more than a month, it may be time for the village to consider allowing more people on the beach.

Wright said he had not seen the beach so crowded that people were forced to be uncomfortably close.

“I think we could probably afford more than 150 people on the beach and still allow people room to be safe,” he said.

Trustee Jen McMannamy also voiced support to raise the beach capacity from 25 to 50 percent, before the committee unanimously approved a recommendation to the board.

An amendment was made to the recommendation to also allow non-resident students in the Williams Bay School District on the beach, after a member of the public said the village’s rule prevented classmates from spending time on the beach together.

The amendment was suggested by trustee George Vlach, who said the exclusion of Williams Bay students who are not village residents separates students at a time where they have already been separated from their classes, sports, events and other group school activities.

“I think it is important, more now than ever before, that we do what we can to help keep those kids together,” Vlach said.

