Virus crisis closing down hotels and cancelling events in region

As the coronavirus spreads and impacts more Lake Geneva businesses, the fate of the region’s 2020 summer tourism season could be hanging in the balance.
Hotels have locked their doors, major events have been canceled, the city tourism commission is no longer meeting, and top tourism promoters are sending dire signals.
VISIT Lake Geneva President Stephanie Klett issued a statement March 26 that the public health crisis is “giving all of us in the tourism industry cause to pause like never before.”
Klett, a former state tourism secretary, also has sent a message encouraging would-be visitors to return to the Lake Geneva region whenever the crisis has passed, possibly next season.
“On behalf of every tourism business owner here, we look forward to seeing you and sharing with you this special place where you can connect with the most important people in your life,” she said. “It may look and feel different for a while, but a peaceful ease to traveling will return. We’ll be here when it does.”
Among the area hotels and resorts that have closed their doors temporarily are the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Ridge Resort, Bella Vista Suites, Lake Lawn Resort, the Geneva Inn, Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, and the Delavan Lake Resort.
Aiming to control the spread of the coronavirus, Illinois has imposed a shelter-in-place order until at least April 7 that affects thousands of Chicago-area tourists who visit Lake Geneva regularly.
Wisconsin has likewise ordered non-essential businesses to close to the public until at least April 24.
Although both orders are scheduled to expire well before the summer tourism season officially begins on Memorial Day, tourism leaders remain uncertain about when the public health crisis will pass and allow life to return to normal.
Major local events that have been canceled include VISIT Lake Geneva’s Restaurant Week that was planned for April 25 to May 3, the Geneva Lake Women’s Association’s Women’s Weekend that was planned May 1 to May 3, and the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s spring wine walk scheduled for May 10.
Kathy Seeberg, executive director for the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, said tourism is one of the hardest hit industries during the coronavirus crisis.
“But it is not the only industry feeling the effects of the pandemic,” Seeberg said. “Everyone of us is affected.”
Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said it is too early to predict whether the region’s $600-million-a-year tourism industry will recover by summer.
“Hopefully, the weather will be nice, and people will want to come out,” Goodwin said. “Hopefully, we will have a normal summer.”
As of March 29, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, had increased to 1,112 in Wisconsin, including six involving residents of Walworth County.
The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission has indefinitely cancelled its regular meetings for the foreseeable future.
Goodwin, whose agency also has closed its doors as well as its downtown visitor center, said officials are urging visitors with reservations at a local hotel to call ahead and make sure the hotel is still open for business.
“Things are changing rapidly,” Goodwin said.
Farlin James, manager at Bella Vista Suites, said there is no scheduled date for reopening the hotel at 335 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva. James said hotel officials decided to close to protect customers and employees from the contagious coronavirus.
“It’s safety over dollars,” James said.
James said several people had cancelled their reservations during the past few weeks, anyway.
If a hotel remains open, state regulations required that all swimming pools, spas and dine-in restaurants remain closed to the public.
Some area hotels are trying to stay open with limited amenities.
Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, has limited 10 guests at a time in public meeting places, including the hotel’s lobby.
Some restaurants have similarly kept their doors open by offering carryout or curbside delivery services.
Planners of some events have pulled the plug on their plans because of the public health emergency.
“There are too many unknowns,” Goodwin said of her agency’s decision to cancel Restaurant Week.
The Geneva Lake Women’s Association has cancelled its Women’s Weekend event on what would have been the association’s first year taking over the event from the previous operator, the Lake Geneva Rotary Club.
Organizers had planned a kick-off party at the Riviera, a boat cruise, wine tasting, cupcake decorating, beer tour and tasting, a yoga class and other activities for women coming into town.
Association President Missy Sell said several people were cancelling their plans to attend, as fear of the coronavirus spread.
“We had ladies asking for refunds,” Sell said. “So, it was a conversation we needed to have, and things weren’t getting better.”
Kristina Tarantino, events manager for the downtown Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said she is confident the tourism industry will recover eventually.
“We know this industry is strong and can rebound with the right support,” Tarantino said. “We are confident that we will all get through this.”
