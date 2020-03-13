Virus fears disrupting public events and places in Lake Geneva region

The Lake Geneva Public Library has canceled all programs for the month of March, as the library and other public facilities respond to fears of the coronavirus.

The library remains open to the public, but programs being cancelled include a writer's group, book discussion, bingo game, movie night and toddler playtime.

The library also has postponed the scheduled March 15 kickoff of a new living history recorded interview program called StoryCorps.

"In order to promote public health and safety, the library will be cancelling the remainder of the scheduled programs for the month of March," library director Emily Kornak said.

Other coronavirus disruptions or plans announced throughout the region include:

Williams Bay Elementary School: The Williams Bay PTO canceled a fun fair scheduled for tonight at the school. Organizers announced on Facebook that they were canceling the fair because of a statewide emergency declaration issued by Gov. Tony Evers regarding events with more than 250 people.

"This is not a decision that we made lightly," the posting said.

Pre-purchased tickets or wristbands will be refunded, and organizers hope to reschedule the event this spring.