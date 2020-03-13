Virus fears disrupting public events and places in Lake Geneva region

The Lake Geneva Public Library has canceled all programs for the month of March, as the library and other public facilities respond to fears of the coronavirus.
The library remains open to the public, but programs being cancelled include a writer's group, book discussion, bingo game, movie night and toddler playtime.
The library also has postponed the scheduled March 15 kickoff of a new living history recorded interview program called StoryCorps.
"In order to promote public health and safety, the library will be cancelling the remainder of the scheduled programs for the month of March," library director Emily Kornak said.
Other coronavirus disruptions or plans announced throughout the region include:
Williams Bay Elementary School: The Williams Bay PTO canceled a fun fair scheduled for tonight at the school. Organizers announced on Facebook that they were canceling the fair because of a statewide emergency declaration issued by Gov. Tony Evers regarding events with more than 250 people.
"This is not a decision that we made lightly," the posting said.
Pre-purchased tickets or wristbands will be refunded, and organizers hope to reschedule the event this spring.
Geneva Lake Museum: The museum has cancelled all of the remaining Tuesdays@2 lectures for the month of March. The museum otherwise remains open to the public.
Big Foot High School: School officials have canceled all non-essential events with 250 or more participants, including a youth basketball tournament, fine arts performance and Rock Valley math meet.
"At this time, there are no plans locally or statewide for school closure," District Administrator Doug Parker said. "We are discussing the possibility and monitoring the situation closely."
Badger High School: School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said Badger officials are "in the process of finalizing details" for providing remote educational options, food service options and other plans, if a prolonged school closing becomes necessary.
"If schools are closed," Gottinger said, "there will not be any academic or athletic co-curricular after-school activities. All school buildings will be closed to the public."
Walworth County: The Lakeland Health Care Center nursing home in Elkhorn is closed to all visitors, unless there is an emergency, to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
County officials also have postponed a planned ribbon-cutting ceremony March 14 at the new county Health and Human Services headquarters in Elkhorn. Details related to rescheduling the event will be announced.
George Williams College: Campus-based classroom instruction has been suspended effective at 10 p.m. March 12. Coursework will resume on March 18 using online and remote resources. Students will hear from their faculty about specific arrangements 24 hours before instruction resumes.
Gateway Technical College: The college has cancelled classes March 16 to March 18, all campus events March 16 through April 13, and all college-related international and out-of-state trips until April 30.
Some of the larger canceled events include EcoFest Racine and the college’s 2020 Student Design Show. The college’s International Travel office canceled three study abroad trips.
The three-day class cancellation period will allow college faculty and deans time to complete their plan for instruction continuity. Program deans and faculty will reach out to students to indicate how those courses will be delivered.
“Out of concern for the health and safety of our staff, students and community, we’ve decided to continue face-to-face instruction through alternative means,” Gateway Executive Vice President Zina Haywood said. “Health and safety are our priority, and we’re working within that framework to help our students continue their studies."
UW-Whitewater: After spring break ends, face-to-face instruction will be suspended beginning March 30, and the campus will move to alternative delivery of classes through at least April 17. A decision on when and whether in-person instruction will resume will be shared in early April. Students will receive additional information about this transition during spring break.
UW-Whitewater’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble performed at New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall on March 10, and the group of 55 people was scheduled to return to campus March 12. Noting that the state of New York has been cited as a high-risk area, the college asked all of those on the trip to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Students were to be picked up by family members and taken home for the self-quarantine period of time. The faculty who went on that trip will also self-quarantine in their homes.