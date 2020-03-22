Virus has election clerks bracing — and disinfecting — for April 7 crowds

If voters head to the polls April 7 in the Lake Geneva region, they will discover that elections have moved into the age of coronavirus.
City clerks trying to combat the spread of the virus are, in some cases, relocating their polling places, stocking up on hand-sanitizer, and rearranging voting booths.
In the town of Spring Prariie, the clerk has purchased 1,200 pens so that each voter can have their own — for keeps — rather than risk touching someone else's germs.
Spring Prairie town clerk Debbie Collins said officials decided to spend $140 on a supply of pens after deciding that other options were not practical or realistic.
"We looked at other options," Collins said. "We decided, we'll just buy a bunch of pens."
Voters on April 7 will cast their ballots in the Wisconsin presidential primaries, a state Supreme Court race, county, municipal and school board elections, and local referendums.
Because of the risk of spreading coronavirus at polling places, local election officials are urging voters to participate in early voting, which continues until April 3.
But unless the state decides otherwise, the polls also will be open April 7 for regular in-person voting in all 28 cities, towns and villages throughout Walworth County. And election officials are taking precautions to keep their voters and poll workers healthy.
Elkhorn City Clerk Cairie Virrueta said she plans to use masking tape on the floor to mark places where voters can stand while waiting in line, to ensure that nobody gets too close to someone else.
The city has about 5,000 registered voters.
Rather than give out free pens, Elkhorn poll workers will use sanitizer to clean each pen after each voter is finished.
Elkhorn's polling place also is moving from the National Guard Armory on Fair Avenue to the Elkhorn Rec Center at 200 Devendorf St. Considering that there has been talk of National Guard troops being mobilized to help with the coronavirus emergency, Virrueta said she did not want to risk finding the armory suddenly unavailable.
"I didn't want to be told at the last minute that we couldn't use it," she said.
Lake Geneva is changing up its polling places, too.
The city is closing its polling place at the city firehouse and consolidating all voting activity at City Hall, 626 Geneva St. The firehouse has traditionally been used as a second place to vote, but it is closed because of the coronavirus.
Lake Geneva has about 4,200 registered voters.
City Clerk Lana Kropf said she has been scrambling to find poll workers, after some of her regulars decided they did not want to risk exposing themselves to the virus on this Election Day.
Kropf's staff and other city employees have stepped forward and volunteered to keep things moving for voters.
"The city staff here is amazing," she said. "We are really rallying together."
Lyons town clerk Karla Hill said she, too, has lost a few poll workers.
With more than 2,000 voters in the town, Hill said she will manage this Election Day with a "skeleton crew," if necessary.
"I certainly am not going to make anybody work who doesn't want to work," she said.
In the town of Geneva, the polling place at the town hall on Como Road may present fewer voting booths than usual.
Out of respect for the new rules on "social distancing" to keep people a safe distance apart, town clerk Debbie Kirch said she is planning to arrange the voting booths farther apart from one another.
Election officials throughout Walworth County also plan to have plenty of hand-sanitizer and cleaning supplies available to disinfect public spaces, including doorknobs, computer screens, and the voting booths themselves.
Some clerks, however, are finding disinfecting products in short supply at area stores.
In Spring Prairie, officials have come up with their own solution: homemade disinfectant.
Collins said she and some of her associates will be concocting a blend of bleach and alcohol to use around the polling place in an effort to keep germs under control.
Collins said the town is simply doing what is necessary in what she calls "unprecedented times."
"I've seen some crazy things in my life," she added. "But nothing like this."