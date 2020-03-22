Virus has election clerks bracing — and disinfecting — for April 7 crowds

Elkhorn City Clerk Cairie Virrueta said she plans to use masking tape on the floor to mark places where voters can stand while waiting in line, to ensure that nobody gets too close to someone else.

The city has about 5,000 registered voters.

Rather than give out free pens, Elkhorn poll workers will use sanitizer to clean each pen after each voter is finished.

Elkhorn's polling place also is moving from the National Guard Armory on Fair Avenue to the Elkhorn Rec Center at 200 Devendorf St. Considering that there has been talk of National Guard troops being mobilized to help with the coronavirus emergency, Virrueta said she did not want to risk finding the armory suddenly unavailable.

"I didn't want to be told at the last minute that we couldn't use it," she said.

Lake Geneva is changing up its polling places, too.

The city is closing its polling place at the city firehouse and consolidating all voting activity at City Hall, 626 Geneva St. The firehouse has traditionally been used as a second place to vote, but it is closed because of the coronavirus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Lake Geneva has about 4,200 registered voters.